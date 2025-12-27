Former USC Stars Using NFL Platform To Give Back To Next Generation Of Athletes
The USC Trojans are one of the biggest pipelines for NFL stars, past and present. For one Houston Texans duo, safety Calen Bullock and running back Woody Marks, they're coming together to give back to youth football.
While Marks and Bullock never crossed paths in South Central, the two wound up as teammates in Houston, after Marks was drafted by the Texans in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Texans drafted in the third round in 2024. Now, the two come together and are set to host the Texans Stars Woody Marks and Calen Bullock Football Camp.
Calen Bullock, Woody Marks Set To Co-Host Youth Football Camp
Bullock and Marks are set to host athletes ages 6-16 on May 17, 2026 at a local Houston high school, which is to be announced. Participants have the chance to do a meet and greet with Bullock and Marks and receive limited edition camp T-shirts.
Based on the participants age, kindergarten through fifth grade will learn basic football fundamentals, while sixth through 11th grade will do more position focus on position specific drills. With Bullock anchoring the secondary and Marks playing a key role in the Texans’ offense, participants will receive professional tips from both sides of the ball.
USC Trojans Turned NFL Teammates
Both Bullock and Marks left their marks on the USC Trojans program, despite never being active teammates in South Central. Bullock was apart of the very first season under coach Lincoln Riley and their 11-win season, while Marks transferred in 2024 after four seasons at Mississippi State and built a strong run-game in their first Big Ten season.
Bullock played at USC from 2021-23 and became one of the Trojans most trusted players in the secondary. The Pasadena, California native committed to USC as four-star prospect and the No. 12 California player in the 2021 class. When he arrived in spring of 2021, Bullock made an immediate impact.
He finished his three seasons with numerous honors, especially his true freshman season. His first collegiate season saw 2021 Football Writers Freshman All-American, Pro Football Focus True Freshman All-American first team honors. He finished his time in South Central with 148 total tackles, nine interceptions and two returned for a touchdown.
Marks came to USC during a pivotal, as they left the Pac-12 conference to join the Big Ten alongside UCLA, Oregon and Washington. His first year in Cardinal and Gold was a career best, producing 1,133 rushing yards on 198 carries and nine touchdowns. Marks was a four-star prospect in the 2020 class and the No. 16 player out of Georgia.
The 2025 season marks the first year the duo are teammates with the Houston Texans, and are currently still in the hunt for a remaining Playoff spot. However, they will have to beat the 11-4 Los Angeles Chargers to clinch a spot.
Former USC Trojans Who Also Hosted Youth Football Camps
Along with Bullock and Marks, they are among a long list of former USC Trojans who have also hosted youth football camps for their communities including former quarterback Matt Leinart, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, former linebacker Hayes Pullard and former cornerback Shareece Wright.
St. Brown hosts his youth football camp at his alma mater high school Mater Dei in Santa Ana High School, and puts it on annually since his NFL debut in 2021. Leinart founded the Matt Leinart Flag Football league for youth football players around Los Angeles and Orange Country. Pullard hosted a youth football camp in Los Angeles, when he played for the Los Angeles Chargers for multiple years, and Wright hosted free youth football camps in his hometown in Colton, California for multiple years.
Bullock and Marks will return to Los Angeles to face the Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 27 at 1:30 p.m. PT.
