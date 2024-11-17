USC Trojans' Woody Marks Plays With Flu in Win Over Nebraska
In front of a sparse Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum homecoming crowd, the USC Trojans defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 28-20 with a last-second game-winning interception of Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola. The Trojans improved to 5-5 with rivalry games against UCLA and Notre Dame left on the schedule. The Trojans will have to split the last two games at worst to avoid missing a bowl game for the first time in the Lincoln Riley era.
In a game that was a fresh start for both teams in different ways, USC Trojans running back Woody Marks had a banner day once again. In a season where almost nothing has been consistent for the USC offense, defense, or special teams, the one thing everyone could count on is Woody Marks delivering.
“[Woody Marks] was awesome. We didn’t even know if he was going to play. He was a little dinged up, but he’s been a warrior for us all day long. We’re going to enjoy him for the next several games here as he’s going a terrific pro when he’s done here,” said coach Lincoln Riley in his postgame interview with FOX.
Marks became the first USC Trojan running back to go over 1,000 yards rushing since Ronald Jones II during the 2017 season. Marks finished the game with 19 attempts, a career-high 146 yards, 7.7 yards per attempt, six catches, and 36 receiving yards.
Marks has garnered NFL attention, and as he continues to put the Trojans’ offense in winning positions, he’s more than earned it. He was productive in the SEC at Mississippi State, but he’s been dominant at USC. His versatility and running style have translated well, and as the young offensive line continues to gel, Marks’ load may lighten the strain on his body and allow for more touches in the last few games.
Marks surpassed his career-best rushing total weeks ago and is now finding himself fighting for USC history with at least two games remaining, Marks can have one of the best seasons in two decades for the Trojans. The offensive approach was much more balanced, as the Trojans had 35 passing and 32 rushing attempts.
"Consistency, [Woody's] been, he's been awesome. We didn't know certain that he was going to play, and so he did a great job. We had a little flu outbreak, which is perfect timing. I'm not supposed to have the flu out here. Weather's too good. So, you know, we had a, we had a number of guys that battled through it, not quite feeling their best, but now he's been consistent, steady, just a tough, physical runner," said Riley after the game.
"I mean, you know, it's not a shock that the guy plays the way [Woody] does every week, because he works every day. He's the same guy every day he comes to compete. And so game days really no different. And just, it's a it's something just come to expect out of him. And he's answered the bell for us all year long." Riley added in the post-game press conference," Riley continued.
As good of a season as Marks is having, it begs the question of what it may have been with the proper level of balance offensively. There have been games of the season in which Marks has only touched the ball a couple of times in the second half. Regardless, Marks has been able to stamp his name in the hearts of Trojans fans this season, and he deserves every bit of the love.
If the USC Trojans make a bowl game this season, it’ll largely be off the back of Woody Marks.
