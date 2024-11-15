Los Angeles Charges' Tuli Tuipulotu Leads NFL In Sacks Over Three-Week Span
Former USC Trojans defender Tuli Tuipulotu is a second-year outside linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers. After a storied college career at the University of Southern California that included being a unanimous All-American, Polynesian College Football Player of the Year, Morris Trophy, and Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year award, he was selected No. 54 overall in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
As a rookie, Tuipulotu racked up 53 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass breakup on his way to earning PFWA All-Rookie honors for his effort during the 2023 season. This season, with injuries along the Chargers front seven, Tuipulotu has earned an increased role. Tuipulotu has 28 tackles, 17 of the solo variety, including 5.5 sacks, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble so far this season.
"[Tuipulotu's] a dog. Plays every special teams, plays defense, don't really come out the game. . . . He's one of those guys you can never count out. . . . He's always going to make plays, " said veteran standout pass rusher Bud Dupree.
According to Pro Football Focus, Tuipulotu’s five and a half sacks in the last three weeks is the most across the entire NFL in that timeframe. In a 27-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans this past weekend, Tuipulotu registered five tackles and two sacks against an improved offensive line group for Tennessee.
"We don't come out looking for sacks. . . . We just come out trying to play hard, make plays and have fun. We don't focus on the stats. . . . We play ball and the stats come to us," said Tuipulotu of the Chargers pass-rush mentality.
The Chargers' front seven is arguably the most talented but undoubtedly one of the deepest in the league. Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, 2010’s All-Decade team, five-time All-Pro, and eight-time Pro Bowler Khalil Mack headlines the group. Former NFL Rookie of the Year and four-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa and 58 career sacks Bud Dupree are also featured. Tuipulotu is the next in line and is already flourishing in his role.
"The motor and the willingness to continue to get better. We see it day-in and day-out. I see it during the week in practice. [Tuipulotu] has all the intangibles. The sky is the limit for that guy," said future hall-of-fame candidate Khalil Mack.
With players like Mack and Dupree are co-signing his work ethic and ability level, the former Trojan is doing something right. As the Chargers vaunted front seven continues to age out of their primes, the front office and coach Jim Harbaugh can feel good about the future of their defense.
