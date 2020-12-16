SI.com
Signing Day Behind the Scenes - SI99 QB Miller Moss

Miller Moss

Miller Moss is one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2021 class with various scholarship offers to his name before committing to USC on June 1. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experiences leading up to a college commitment as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for college football, including today on National Signing Day. 

This video blog will be updated throughout the day Wednesday.

(All times eastern)

--

8:22 am PT - Final No. 2, Social Justice

7:44 am PT - Making Things Official

6:58 am PT - Good Signing Day Morning

10:30 pm PT - T'was the night before Signing Day...

Signing Day Central - Live Blog

Programs Moving Up/Down the Team Recruiting Rankings

Auburn Recruits React to Malzahn Firing

Countdown to Signing Day Dec. 12 | Dec. 11 | Dec. 10 | Dec. 9

Freak of the Week - Chief Borders

2021 Dream On-Field Matchups Series Part 1 | Part 2

--

