LeBron James, Bronny James Ruled OUT for Monday's Game, Luka Doncic Questionable
Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James is going back to the G-League, the Los Angeles Lakers announced on Sunday. The Lakers status report for their Monday night game in Brooklyn against the Nets included Bronny going down to play with the South Bay Lakers, while Luka Doncic is questionable with back soreness and Lebron James is out with a left groin strain.
Lakers Eight Game Winning Streak Snapped, LeBron James Injured
The Los Angeles Lakers had their eight game winning streak come to an end at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at the TD Garden, 111-101. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with 40 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.
For the Lakers, Luka Doncic had 34 points and eight rebounds, while LeBron James added 22 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists. With just under seven minutes to go, LeBron left the game with a groin injury. It will keep him out for at least Monday night’s game against the Nets. James spoke after the game and didn't seem too worried about it.
"Not much concern (about his groin)," James said.
ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on Sunday that James is expected to miss one to two weeks with a groin strain. Charania also said that James will receive another evaluation in the coming days to see if that timetable is accurate.
James suffered a groin injury in 2018 that caused him to miss an extended period of time. The injury suffered on Saturday doesn't appear to be that serious. James noted he felt his groin "pop" when he injured it in 2018. He did not feel that same sensation on Saturday.
The good news for the Lakers is that they have positioned themselves in a spot where a short term injury to one of their top players won’t derail their season. Since trading for Doncic in early February, the Lakers have flown up the Western Conference standings. The entered Saturday’s game as the No. 2 seed. After the loss to Boston, they remain tied for the No. 2 seed with the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers record on the season is 40-22.
MORE: Sam Darnold to Seattle Seahawks In NFL Free Agency? Geno Smith Trade Impact
MORE: How to Watch Big Ten Tournament Championship: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins
MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Beats Indiana: Big Ten Tournament Schedule
Bronny James Heading Back to G-League
Bronny James has gone back and forth from the G-League to the NBA throughout this season. While being on the Los Angeles Lakers active roster, he has only appeared in 18 games. Bronny has scored 25 total points on 31 shots taken while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists.
Bronny has recently been playing more games with the Lakers G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. He is averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game on 44 percent shooting from the field in seven games for South Bay.
The South Bay Lakers play on Monday night against the Motor City Cruise.