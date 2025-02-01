USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks Recruiting 4-Star Forward Maximo Adams
The USC Trojans and coach Eric Musselman are one of the contenders to land class of 2026 4-star small forward Maximo Adams.
The Trojans basketball program has had recent success recruiting the 2025 class, landing a commitment from five-star guard Alijah Arenas on Thursday. Can USC carry the momentum into 2026?
Adams spoke with On3 about his latest update on his recruitment process.
Maximo Adams Gives Recruiting Update
“I haven’t been to any games or an any visits yet,” Adams said. “I’d say that right now, I’m hearing the most from USC, Texas, and Oregon.”
Here’s what he had to say about USC in particular.
“Well they’ve been talking with me a lot, we’re keeping it cordial,” Adams said. “They play a fast-paced style.”
As for his game, Adams described his best strengths on the court.
“I’d say I’m a three-level scorer who can rebound. And play defense,” Adams said. “I’ve watched a lot of film on Kobe Bryant and Hakeem Olajuwon. Their game, their footwork, Hakeem on the block and Kobe in the midrange.”
Maximo Adams Player Profile
Maximo Adams is a 6-6, 180-pound small forward out of Chatsworth, California. He is rated as a 4-star recruit and ranked as the No. 21 small forward in the class of 2026 per 247Sports.
Adams has moved around different schools in each of his three years of high school. He played his freshman season at Harbor City Narbonne High School before transferring to Gardena Serra High School for his sophomore season. Prior to the 2024 season, Adams transferred again, this time to Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California.
Sierra Canyon is one of the most well known high schools in the country for basketball. A few current NBA players to come out of Sierra Canyon are Los Angeles guard Bronny James, Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III, Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams, and Philadelphia 76ers forward Kenyon Martin Jr.
Currently in Adams's junior season at Sierra Canyon, they are ranked as the No. 7 team in California and the No. 45 team in the country per MaxPreps.
USC Trojans Recruiting Update
USC Trojans coach Eric Musselman received great news earlier this week when 5-star class of 2025 guard Alijah Arenas announced that he would be committing to USC.
It has been somewhat of an up and down start for Musselman at USC, with the Trojans tredding water in the Big Ten with a conference record of 4-5 and an overall record of 12-8. It will take some time for Musselman, who is just in his first year, to get things rolling. Getting a commitment from an elite prospect like Arenas is another stepping stone to achieving that.
