Why USC's Makai Lemon Is One Of Mel Kiper’s 'Favorite Players' In NFL Draft Class
Just nine weeks through the season, the No. 23 USC Trojans have revealed themselves as a talented, competitive team thus far. Some of their spotlight players have earned NFL Draft rankings.
One spotlight area for the Trojans has been coach Lincoln Riley’s offense. Led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, USC leads the nation in yards per game with 530. Wide receiver Makai Lemon, who sits second in the Big Ten in receiving yards with 758, has continually impressed the college football world, and NFL Draft analysts like Mel Kiper.
Makai Lemon Earns First Round Ranking From Mel Kiper
Kiper, the ESPN NFL Draft analyst, released his week 9 NFL Draft rankings based on talent and his own evaluations. Lemon earned the No. 9 ranking in his most recent week 9 rankings.
Through seven games, Lemon has recorded 758 receiving yards, six receiving touchdowns and one rushing. His talent is very well recognized with midseason awards, including a Midseason All-American and ESPN midseason Top 25 honors.
Lemon was listed as the second receiver in Kiper’s rankings, with Arizona State wide receiver Jordan Tyson slotted at No. 7. Kiper’s reasoning for Lemon’s top 10 spot was his passion on the field, paired perfectly with his dangerous threat as a receiver.
“This kid is a warrior who plays with passion. I'd want Lemon on my roster,” Kiper wrote. “He snatches the ball away from his body in an attacking manner then runs with a fierce approach after the catch. He is one of my favorite players in the class, and he currently ranks fifth in the nation in receiving yards.”
The 5-foot-11 receiver from Los Alamitos, California is in his third season with the Trojans. He is shaping up to be his best after just nine weeks. Since his true freshman season in 2023, Lemon has recorded 1,610 receiving yards on 106 receptions and nine touchdowns.
For an athletic receiver like Lemon, his strengths derive from his ability to gain yards after the catch and make guys miss. His counterpart, wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, spoke to the media following the Georgia Southern game, and shared what makes Lemon a playmaker that sets him apart from the rest.
“I think his ability to want it more than other people, just with the willingness to break tackle and really get it going," Lane said after the Georgia Southern game. "The fact that he wants it more than other people is the reason why he's so good."
Kiper’s Top 25 After Week 9
- Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks quarterback
- Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, running back
- Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers, quarterback
- Arvell Reese, Ohio State Buckeyes, linebacker
- Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide, quarterback
- Peter Woods, Clemson Tigers, defensive tackle
- Jordan Tyson, Arizona State Sun Devils, wide receiver
- Caleb Downs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Safety
- Makai Lemon, USC Trojans, wide receiver
- Rueben Bain Jr., Miami Hurricanes, defensive end
How USC Pass Game Can Thrive Against Nebraska Pass Defense
What the Cornhuskers have done well this season is maintain a solid pass defense, which ranks second in the nation. For a talented receiver like Lemon, a good pass coverage will allow Lemon to get creative.
Against the No. 12 Notre Dame in week 8, Lemon was across the way from one of the Fighting Irish’s strongest cornerbacks Leonard Moore, who held Lemon to four receptions and 76 receiving yards.
With another chance for USC to get back in the win column, Lemon also has another chance to showcase his talent against a solid Big Ten pass defense in Nebraska.
What USC fans know is that Maiava, Lemon and Lane all work very well together. Lane thrives in deep-ball receptions and crisp route-running, where Lemon stands out with his true athleticism and making plays after the catch.
The key will be to execute a well-balanced offense to put USC in scoring position as much as possible, but to also feed the receivers to give them opportunities in space to move the chains.