Why USC's Makai Lemon Is One Of Mel Kiper’s 'Favorite Players' In NFL Draft Class

The No. 23 USC Trojans are 5-2 through seven games this season, and have impressed many with their talent on the field. One Trojan in particular, wide receiver Makai Lemon's skillset has landed him in multiple 2026 NFL Draft rankings.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Just nine weeks through the season, the No. 23 USC Trojans have revealed themselves as a talented, competitive team thus far. Some of their spotlight players have earned NFL Draft rankings. 

One spotlight area for the Trojans has been coach Lincoln Riley’s offense. Led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, USC leads the nation in yards per game with 530. Wide receiver Makai Lemon, who sits second in the Big Ten in receiving yards with 758, has continually impressed the college football world, and NFL Draft analysts like Mel Kiper. 

Makai Lemon Earns First Round Ranking From Mel Kiper

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Kiper, the ESPN NFL Draft analyst, released his week 9 NFL Draft rankings based on talent and his own evaluations. Lemon earned the No. 9 ranking in his most recent week 9 rankings. 

Through seven games, Lemon has recorded 758 receiving yards, six receiving touchdowns and one rushing. His talent is very well recognized with midseason awards, including a Midseason All-American and ESPN midseason Top 25 honors.

Lemon was listed as the second receiver in Kiper’s rankings, with Arizona State wide receiver Jordan Tyson slotted at No. 7. Kiper’s reasoning for Lemon’s top 10 spot was his passion on the field, paired perfectly with his dangerous threat as a receiver. 

“This kid is a warrior who plays with passion. I'd want Lemon on my roster,” Kiper wrote. “He snatches the ball away from his body in an attacking manner then runs with a fierce approach after the catch. He is one of my favorite players in the class, and he currently ranks fifth in the nation in receiving yards.”

The 5-foot-11 receiver from Los Alamitos, California is in his third season with the Trojans. He is shaping up to be his best after just nine weeks. Since his true freshman season in 2023, Lemon has recorded 1,610 receiving yards on 106 receptions and nine touchdowns. 

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For an athletic receiver like Lemon, his strengths derive from his ability to gain yards after the catch and make guys miss. His counterpart, wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, spoke to the media following the Georgia Southern game, and shared what makes Lemon a playmaker that sets him apart from the rest. 

“I think his ability to want it more than other people, just with the willingness to break tackle and really get it going," Lane said after the Georgia Southern game. "The fact that he wants it more than other people is the reason why he's so good."

Kiper’s Top 25 After Week 9

  1. Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks quarterback
  2. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, running back
  3. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers, quarterback
  4. Arvell Reese, Ohio State Buckeyes, linebacker
  5. Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide, quarterback
  6. Peter Woods, Clemson Tigers, defensive tackle
  7. Jordan Tyson, Arizona State Sun Devils, wide receiver
  8. Caleb Downs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Safety
  9. Makai Lemon, USC Trojans, wide receiver
  10. Rueben Bain Jr., Miami Hurricanes, defensive end

How USC Pass Game Can Thrive Against Nebraska Pass Defense

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

What the Cornhuskers have done well this season is maintain a solid pass defense, which ranks second in the nation. For a talented receiver like Lemon, a good pass coverage will allow Lemon to get creative. 

Against the No. 12 Notre Dame in week 8, Lemon was across the way from one of the Fighting Irish’s strongest cornerbacks Leonard Moore, who held Lemon to four receptions and 76 receiving yards. 

With another chance for USC to get back in the win column, Lemon also has another chance to showcase his talent against a solid Big Ten pass defense in Nebraska. 

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Michigan State Spartans with wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) and running back Waymond Jordan (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

What USC fans know is that Maiava, Lemon and Lane all work very well together. Lane thrives in deep-ball receptions and crisp route-running, where Lemon stands out with his true athleticism and making plays after the catch. 

The key will be to execute a well-balanced offense to put USC in scoring position as much as possible, but to also feed the receivers to give them opportunities in space to move the chains. 

