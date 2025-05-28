Vanderbilt Commodores

2026 4-Star ATH Blake Stewart Lines up Vanderbilt Visit

The Commodores added another name to an already impressive list of official visitors for this summer.

2026 4-Star S Blake Stewart
2026 4-Star S Blake Stewart / Credit @BlakeStewart_26 on X
Clark Lea and the Commodores have put together a strong offseason thus far on the recruiting trail. As of now, Vanderbilt holds eight commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and is expected to welcome a massive amount of talented prospects for official visits this summer.

While the list of summer visitors is already an impressive bunch, Lea and his staff have continued to stay active and, this week, added another name to the list.

According to On3, 4-Star safety Blake Stewart from Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia is set to make an official visit to Nashville on June 6th. He will join current Commodores commit Kahden Smith as well as four other prospects for the weekend.

Standing at 5-foot-11, 170 lbs., Stewart is speedy prospect with the ability to cover a wide range as a safety. While he is certainly an impressive prospect on the defensive end, he has also shown the abillity to lineup as a wide receiver.

As a junior in 2024, Stewart finished with nearly 500 receiving yards and three touchdowns as well as 80 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass deflections.

He is rated by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 23 safety in the nation and the No. 37 player in the state of Georgia. If Lea and the staff were able to land a commitment from Stewart, it would be a massive boost to what is already looking like a strong class.

Official Visitors for the weekend of June 6-8

  • 4-Star S Blake Stewart
  • 3-Star WR Brian Williams
  • 3-Star ATH Yaheim Riley - Committed to Texas on 05/16/2025
  • 3-Star WR Kahden Smith - Committed to Vanderbilt on 05/09/2025
  • 3-Star CB Colin Flanigan
  • 3-Star OL Mason Wilhelm - Unofficially visited Vanderbilt in March

Check out the Vanderbilt football official visitor tracker for the full list of summertime visitors.

2026 Commitments

  1. ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
  2. QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
  3. EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
  4. S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
  5. IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
  6. CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Brownsville, Florida (Committed 04/29/2025)
  7. WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
  8. DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)

Check out the Vanderbilt football recruiting tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 recruiting class and beyond.

