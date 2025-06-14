Top Commodores Commit Flips to Georgia
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff received a bit bad news on the recruiting trail this week as the Commodores lost their top 2026 commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, 4-Star cornerback Caden Harris, who committed to Vanderbilt in April and took an official visit to Nashville in May, announced that he is flipping his commitment to Kirby Smart's squad.
Standing at 6-foot, 160 lbs., Harris is a bit of an undersized prospect, but he makes up for it with his excellent skill set. 247Sports' ranks the Brownsville, Tennessee native as the No. 11 cornerback in the nation and the No. 3 player in the state.
He has great coverage instincts and is able to line up both in the slot or along the outside. As a junior in 2024 for the Haywood Tomcats, Harris finished the year with 30 tackles, 2.7 TFL's, seven pass deflections and an interception.
He also spent time on the offensive side of the ball, hauling in 37 receptions for just under 800 yards and 11 touchdowns.
As of now, the Commodores still hold one of the most impressive recruiting classes in the SEC with 12 commitments. While losing a player like Harris is certainly a major blow to the class, Lea and the staff are still welcoming summer visitors, so there could be more commitments down the road for Vanderbilt.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 20
- 3-Star EDGE Garrett Witherington
Check out the Vanderbilt football official visitor tracker for the full list of summertime visitors.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- WR Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)