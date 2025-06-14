Top Commodores Commit Flips to Georgia

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Caden Harris has Flipped his Commitment from Vanderbilt to Georgia, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 165 CB from Brownsville, TN had been Committed to the Commodores since April



Top 80 Recruit (No. 8 CB) in the 2026 On300https://t.co/u3LjKW25Tj pic.twitter.com/8w3hlwh3RG