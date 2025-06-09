Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Adds 3-Star WR Chris Tangelo to 2026 Class

The Maryland native is the Commodores' tenth commitment of the 2026 class. He was in town for an official visit on June 6.

Mason Woods

The hot streak continues for Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff as the Commodores added another commitment to the 2026 recruiting class with 3-Star wide receiver Chris Tangelo. He was in town for an official visit on June 6, and now makes his announcement just a few days later.

Tangelo becomes the tenth member of the Commodores' 2026 class, and the fourth offensive prospect.

A 6-foot-4, 195 lb. wideout, Tangelo is ranked by On3 as the No. 167 player at his position in the nation and the No. 23 player in Maryland. He held offers from over a dozen programs, including the likes of Duke, Boston College, West Virginia and more.

As a junior in 2024 at The Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, Tangelo saw time as both a wide receiver and defensive back, primarily serving on the offensive side of the ball. He finished the year with 28 receptions for 617 yards and also hauled in four interceptions.

With now ten commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, Vanderbilt looks to be closing in on one of the top recruiting classes in recent program memory. The Commodores currently have the No. 31 class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, which would be the programs best finish since Lea took over as head coach.

Upcoming Official Visitors

June 12-15

June 20th

2026 Commitments

  1. ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
  2. QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
  3. EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
  4. S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
  5. IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
  6. CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Brownsville, Florida (Committed 04/29/2025)
  7. WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
  8. DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
  9. RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
  10. WR Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)

