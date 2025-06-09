Vanderbilt Lands Commitment from 3-Star TE Adam Gehm
The hot streak continues for Clark Lea and the Commodores as Vanderbilt added yet another commitment to the 2026 recruiting class following another weekend of official visitors.
3-Star tight end Adam Gehm from Harmony, Pennsylvania took to social media on Monday to make his announcement. He was in town for an official visit on June 6.
Standing at 6-foot-6, 235 lbs., Gehm is a bit of an anomaly at the tight end position. He is extremely athletic and uses his lengthy frame to haul in contested catches, but needs to possibly bulk up a bit at the next level in order to become a solid option as a blocker.
He spoke with Vanderbilt Commodores on SI following his most recent official visit, opening up briefly on his relationship with the Vanderbilt staff and his reaction to seeing Nashville.
Gehm said, "My relationship with the staff has been unbelievable and is the most driving factor in my recruitment. (...) The program is heading in the right direction with the new staff, and, coming off a positive season, it's easy to see the vision for the next few years."
The Commodores now hold eleven commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and are ranked by On3's team rankings as the No. 35 class in the nation. If the hot streak can continue for Lea and his staff, Vanderbilt could very well be closing in on the best class in recent program history.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 12-15
- 3-Star CB Kasmir Hicks - Committed to Indiana on 04/25/2025
- 3-Star QB Michael Mitchell, Jr. - Committed to Vanderbilt on 09/21/2024
- 3-Star S Tony Forney
- 4-Star WR Joel Wyatt
- 3-Star S Bradley Brown
- 3-Star WR Kentrell Davis
- 3-Star TE Tilden Riley
- 3-Star OT Tripp Skewes
- 3-Star TE Kevin Sullivan
June 20th
- 3-Star EDGE Garrett Witherington
Check out the Vanderbilt football official visitor tracker for the full list of summertime visitors.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Brownsville, Florida (Committed 04/29/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- WR Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)