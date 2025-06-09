Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Lands Commitment from 3-Star TE Adam Gehm

Gehm is now the Commodores 11th commitment in the 2026 recruiting class. He was in town on June 6 for an official visit.

Mason Woods

2026 Vanderbilt tight end commit Adam Gehm
2026 Vanderbilt tight end commit Adam Gehm / Credit @adamjgehm on Instagram
In this story:

The hot streak continues for Clark Lea and the Commodores as Vanderbilt added yet another commitment to the 2026 recruiting class following another weekend of official visitors.

3-Star tight end Adam Gehm from Harmony, Pennsylvania took to social media on Monday to make his announcement. He was in town for an official visit on June 6.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 235 lbs., Gehm is a bit of an anomaly at the tight end position. He is extremely athletic and uses his lengthy frame to haul in contested catches, but needs to possibly bulk up a bit at the next level in order to become a solid option as a blocker.

He spoke with Vanderbilt Commodores on SI following his most recent official visit, opening up briefly on his relationship with the Vanderbilt staff and his reaction to seeing Nashville.

Gehm said, "My relationship with the staff has been unbelievable and is the most driving factor in my recruitment. (...) The program is heading in the right direction with the new staff, and, coming off a positive season, it's easy to see the vision for the next few years."

The Commodores now hold eleven commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and are ranked by On3's team rankings as the No. 35 class in the nation. If the hot streak can continue for Lea and his staff, Vanderbilt could very well be closing in on the best class in recent program history.

Upcoming Official Visitors

June 12-15

June 20th

Check out the Vanderbilt football official visitor tracker for the full list of summertime visitors.

2026 Commitments

  1. ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
  2. QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
  3. EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
  4. S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
  5. IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
  6. CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Brownsville, Florida (Committed 04/29/2025)
  7. WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
  8. DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
  9. RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
  10. WR Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)

Check out the Vanderbilt football recruiting tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 recruiting class and beyond.

See Also...

feed

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

Home/Recruiting