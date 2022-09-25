Skip to main content
2022 Virginia Football Schedule and Results

2022 Virginia Football Schedule and Results

See the 2022 UVA football schedule updated with results after each game
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Virginia football 2022 record: 2-2 overall, 0-1 ACC

Click on the links next to each game for more coverage. 

2022 Virginia Football Schedule

September 3rd: Richmond 17, Virginia 34 | Recap | Live Updates

September 10th: Virginia 3, Illinois 24 | Recap | Live Updates

September 17th: Old Dominion 14, Virginia 16 | Recap | Live Updates

September 23rd: Virginia 20, Syracuse 22 | Recap | Live Updates | Stats

October 1st at 7:30pm: Virginia at Duke [ACC RSN]

October 8th: Virginia vs. Louisville

Scroll to Continue

Read More

October 20th at 7:30pm: Virginia at Georgia Tech [ESPN]

October 29th: Virginia vs. Miami

November 5th: Virginia vs. North Carolina

November 12th: Virginia vs. Pittsburgh

November 19th: Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina

November 26th: Virginia at Virginia Tech

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia forward Leo Afonso celebrates after scoring a goal for the UVA men's soccer team.
All Sports

UVA Men's Soccer Stuns No. 3 Syracuse Behind Afonso's Late Goal

By Matt Newton
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. commits to Alabama.
Basketball

UVA Target Davin Cosby Jr. Commits to Alabama

By Matt Newton
Rodney Lora, Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Defensive Lineman Rodney Lora Decommits From Virginia Football

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott greets his players coming off the field during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome.
Football

Five Observations From Virginia's Loss at Syracuse

By Matt Newton
Cato Geusgens celebrates with her team after scoring a goal for the Virginia field hockey team against Syracuse.
All Sports

No. 10 UVA Field Hockey Crushes No. 11 Syracuse 3-0

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Keytaon Thompson (99) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at JMA Wireless Dome.
Football

Second-Half Rally Not Enough for Virginia in 22-20 Loss at Syracuse

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) throws the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at JMA Wireless Dome.
Football

Individual and Team Stats from Virginia's Loss at Syracuse

By Matt Newton
Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader vs. Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong
Football

Syracuse Defeats Virginia 22-20 | College Football Live Updates

By Matt Newton