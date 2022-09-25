2022 Virginia Football Schedule and Results
Virginia football 2022 record: 2-2 overall, 0-1 ACC
Click on the links next to each game for more coverage.
2022 Virginia Football Schedule
September 3rd: Richmond 17, Virginia 34 | Recap | Live Updates
September 10th: Virginia 3, Illinois 24 | Recap | Live Updates
September 17th: Old Dominion 14, Virginia 16 | Recap | Live Updates
September 23rd: Virginia 20, Syracuse 22 | Recap | Live Updates | Stats
October 1st at 7:30pm: Virginia at Duke [ACC RSN]
October 8th: Virginia vs. Louisville
October 20th at 7:30pm: Virginia at Georgia Tech [ESPN]
October 29th: Virginia vs. Miami
November 5th: Virginia vs. North Carolina
November 12th: Virginia vs. Pittsburgh
November 19th: Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina
November 26th: Virginia at Virginia Tech
