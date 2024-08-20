Virginia Basketball: Four-Star PG JJ Mandaquit Includes UVA in Cut List
Virginia made the cut list for another top prospect in the recruiting class of 2025, as consensus four-star point guard and top 100 recruit JJ Mandaquit trimmed his recruitment to nine schools on Monday and UVA made the cut along with USC, Louisville, Cal, Hawaii, Tennessee, Creighton, Washington, and BYU.
A 6'1" point guard from Hilo, Hawaii, Mandaquit plays for Utah Prep School in Hurricane, Utah. It's been a busy and exciting summer for Mandaquit, who led Team USA to the gold medal at the FIBA U17 World Cup, starting in every game and dishing out 10 assists in the championship game against Italy.
A four-star prospect according to each of the major recruiting services, Mandaquit is ranked the No. 51 overall recruit in the country according to 247Sports, which also rates him as the No. 6 point guard in the class of 2025 and the No. 3 player in the state of Utah. Mandaquit picked up an offer from Tony Bennett and company just over a month ago and now, the highly-touted guard has the Cavaliers in the running down the stretch of his recruitment.
Mandaquit has reportedly scheduled seven official visits, with his official visit to Virginia coming on the weekend of September 27-29, visiting at the same time as four-star power forward London Jemison, who has UVA in his top six. The Cavaliers are also set to host Charlottesville point guard Chance Mallory and five-star forward Nate Ament on the weekend of September 13th.
Virginia has yet to secure a verbal commitment from the recruiting class of 2025, but has made the cut list for six four-star recruits in the 2025 class:
- PG Chance Mallory (Charlottesville, VA)
- SF Cam Ward (Washington, D.C.)
- PF London Jemison (West Hartford, CT)
- CG Derek Dixon (Washington, D.C.)
- PF Tre Singleton (Jeffersonville, IN)
- PG JJ Mandaquit (Hilo, HI)
