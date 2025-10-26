Kickoff Time and TV Info Announced for West Virginia's Road Game Against Houston
It's time for West Virginia to flush the TCU loss and move on to Houston, which enters this week's matchup with a surprising 7-1 record on the year.
The Big 12 Conference announced Sunday morning that the Mountaineers and Cougars will kick things off at 12 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.
This will be a stiff test for true freshman quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. and one that will tell us a lot about where he is in his development. He threw for 301 yards against the Horned Frogs on Saturday, but they do have one of the worst pass defenses in all of college football. Houston ranks inside the top 40 in that category and will get after you up front.
The Cougars took down No. 24 Arizona State, 24-16, on the road, improving their record to 4-1 in league play. Everyone expected Houston to take a step in year two under Willie Fritz, but this red-hot start has caught a lot of folks off guard.
Series History Between West Virginia and Houston
2023: Houston 41, West Virginia 39
What happened that game...
Yeah, you all know, but for those Big 12 or college football fans who happened to stumble upon this article and don't know what happened, this is for you. West Virginia ushered in a double-digit comeback, scoring a go-ahead touchdown with 11 seconds to go. An unsportsmanlike penalty was called on West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene, thus backing up the ensuing kickoff. Houston then completed a miracle at the buzzer with a Hail Mary to win the game.
