Mountaineers Now Gameday Guide: WVU vs Oklahoma
Welcome to the Mountaineers Now Gameday Guide. Do you want all the information for today's game in one place? Here you go. Below are several links to stories that relate to this week's matchup between West Virginia and Oklahoma. Click on the title to go to that article. To return back to the Gameday Guide, click the "back" or "return" button on your device.
GAME INFO
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma
THE MATCHUP
Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs Oklahoma Preview + Prediction
WVU's Keys to the Game vs Oklahoma
WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Oklahoma
WATCH: WVU OC Graham Harrell Previews Oklahoma
WATCH: WVU DC Jordan Lesley Previews Oklahoma
WHO HAS THE EDGE
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma
Read More
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Oklahoma
FEATURES
Neal Brown Opens Up About Conversations He's Had During Current Slide
Neal Brown Speaks On Program's Shortcomings
Brown: 'Garrett Greene Deserves to Play More'
SHOWS
Between The Eers: The Real Deal on Neal Brown
BIG 12
Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 11
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @MountaineersNow
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.