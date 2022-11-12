Skip to main content

Mountaineers Now Gameday Guide: WVU vs Oklahoma

Everything you need to know ahead of today's game.

Welcome to the Mountaineers Now Gameday Guide. Do you want all the information for today's game in one place? Here you go. Below are several links to stories that relate to this week's matchup between West Virginia and Oklahoma. Click on the title to go to that article. To return back to the Gameday Guide, click the "back" or "return" button on your device.

GAME INFO

WVU Depth Chart vs Oklahoma

Uniform Combo vs Oklahoma

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma

THE MATCHUP

Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs Oklahoma Preview + Prediction

WVU's Keys to the Game vs Oklahoma

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Oklahoma

WATCH: WVU OC Graham Harrell Previews Oklahoma

WATCH: WVU DC Jordan Lesley Previews Oklahoma

WHO HAS THE EDGE

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Oklahoma

FEATURES

Neal Brown Opens Up About Conversations He's Had During Current Slide 

Neal Brown Speaks On Program's Shortcomings

Brown: 'Garrett Greene Deserves to Play More'

SHOWS

Between The Eers: The Real Deal on Neal Brown

BIG 12

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 11

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19064961_168388579_lowres
Football

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma

By Schuyler Callihan
Black and Yellow Modern Workout Youtube Thumbnail
Basketball

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Smothers Pitt, Wins Sixth Straight Brawl

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_3708
Basketball

Individual + Team Stats from WVU's Win Over Pitt

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19259454_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Pitt

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_3544
Basketball

Men's Basketball v. Pitt - Game Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett
DSC_3283
Basketball

West Virginia Clobbers Pitt in Backyard Brawl

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_3333
Basketball

Men's Basketball v. Pitt - First Half Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett
WVU football helmet
Recruiting

2023 RB Decommits from West Virginia

By Christopher Hall