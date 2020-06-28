Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Exree Loe in 2020

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 season, we take an in-depth look at each player on the Mountaineer roster. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, so today we turn to linebacker Exree Loe.

Over the last two seasons, Loe has seen small increases in his role on the defense. In 2018, he played in seven games registering eight tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack. This past season, Loe totaled 39 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery while seeing action in 11 games.

Loe is what most football buffs would consider a "tweener" with his height/weight combination. At 6-foot, 212-pounds, Loe is not exactly big enough to absorb the beating that linebackers take on, yet doesn't have the speed that a corner or safety normally has.

Stellar

Although the Mountaineers also have Dylan Tonkery, Josh Chandler, and VanDarius Cowan at linebacker, a stellar season for Loe would mean having his name thrown in with those groups of guys that help lead the defense. He has made his mark on special teams early in his career but should be ready to be a playmaker on defense. He doesn't have to be a star, but becoming a reliable defender would be considered a big year for him.

Standard

The standard for Loe is making his mark on special teams and being a guy that does fairly well in limited defensive snaps. He doesn't stand out on the field, but is typically in the right position and doesn't make too many mistakes.

Subpar

A below average year for Loe would mean he doesn't see the field hardly at all except for special teams. At this point in his career, he should be able to make an impact defensively and if he can't, it would be considered a letdown year.

Previous Players

No. 1 - T.J. Simmons

No. 2 - Jarret Doege

No. 3 - Trent Jackson

No. 4 - Leddie Brown

No. 5 - Dreshun Miller

No. 10 - Dylan Tonkery

No. 11 - Nicktroy Fortune

No. 12 - Austin Kendall

No. 12 - Taijh Alston

No. 13 - Sam James

No. 13 - Jeffery Pooler

No. 14 - Malachi Ruffin

No. 15 - Kerry Martin Jr.

No. 16 - Winston Wright Jr.

No. 17 - Freddie Brown

What kind of season are you expecting for Exree Loe in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.