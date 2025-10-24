Mountaineers Now

Flip Alert? Penn State Commit Set to Visit West Virginia This Weekend for Coal Rush

Can the Mountaineers flip this 2026 Nittany Lion commit?

Schuyler Callihan

David Davis
West Virginia is looking to capitalize on Penn State's firing of James Franklin earlier this month, heavily pursuing a few of their commits, some of which have backed off their pledge and completely re-opened their recruitment.

This weekend, Rich Rodriguez and the Mountaineers will be hosting 2026 athlete David Davis (5'10", 180 lbs), who is one of the seven recruits who remain committed to the Nittany Lions. In addition to West Virginia, Davis also holds offers from the likes of Akron, Cincinnati, Kent State, Kentucky, Michigan State, North Carolina, Pitt, Tennessee, Toledo, and a few others. Back in January, WVU made his top six alongside Cincinnati, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, and Pitt.

Davis plays both the running back and defensive back positions at Imani Christian in Pittsburgh, PA. He was initially viewed as a running back by James Franklin's staff, but that switched over the last year or so, as they were preparing for him to come to State College as a defensive back. The belief is that West Virginia's staff views him the same way — as a corner/safety.

WVU already has three running backs committed in the 2026 recruiting class (SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Jett Walker) and will likely add one more, but do so via the transfer portal this winter. Cheeks suffered a season-ending knee injury that will keep him sidelined for roughly eight months.

The Mountaineers also have three corners (Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill) and three safeties (Jaylon Jones, Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles) committed, but with so many players set to graduate, WVU will have to retool the secondary's two-deep.

Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class

QB Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown

RB SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Jett Walker

WR Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin

TE Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush

OL Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth

DL Cameron Mallory

EDGE Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie

LB Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer

CB Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill

S Jaylon Jones, Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles

