Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor

An NFL Draft profile for former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor.

With the NFL Draft set to occur April 28-30, some of Wisconsin's top players from last year's team are prepping for what could be a defining moment in their lives.

Some Badgers will ultimately hear their name called during one of the seven rounds worth of draft selections, while others will sign on as preferred free agents. Others may begin their careers in the XFL or move on from their professional football dreams altogether.

With that in mind, we at All Badgers will profile some former Badgers who have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft over the next two weeks. For each player, we will profile who they are, their statistics and athletic testing numbers, where they could be selected, and some of the teams that could make sense.

Today we focus on Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor.

Bio

  • Name: Kendric Pryor
  • Position: Wide receiver
  • Jersey number: No. 3
  • Hometown: Hazel Crest, Illinois
  • High school: Homewood-Flossmoor High School
  • Recruiting information: 3-star
  • College major: Community and Environmental Sociology

Measurables

  • Height: 5-foot-11
  • Weight: 189 pounds
Scroll to Continue

Read More

College stats

YearGamesReceptionsReceiving yardsRushing yardsTotal TDs

Freshman

10

13

179

63

3

Sophomore

13

23

273

116

4

Junior

14

23

278

180

2

Senior (COVID)

3

8

119

9

0

5th Year

12

31

406

41

3

Pro Day numbers

  • 40-yard dash: 4.38
  • 20-yard shuttle: 3.92
  • 3-cone: 6.77
  • Broad jump: 131"
  • Vertical jump: 38.5"
  • Bench press: 11

Mock draft projections

Kendric Pryor is not expected to be drafted this weekend. The 5-foot-11 wide receiver will likely look to sign on with a team in free agency. 

Possible teams of interest

Teams that are looking for speed, and a player with an ability to be used as both a runner and receiving threat, could give Pryor a chance as an undrafted free agent. He could also be a candidate for the USFL or one of the other various professional leagues.  

All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for Wisconsin's Pro Day back on March 9.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor (Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)
Badgers in the NFL

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor

By Matt Belz1 minute ago
2023 offensive lineman Austin Barrett of Saint Charles East High School.
Recruiting

2023 offensive lineman Austin Barrett recaps Wisconsin visit

By Matt Belz3 hours ago
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

Wisconsin spring football: quarterback position overview

By Matt Belz19 hours ago
Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams (Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)
Badgers in the NFL

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams

By Matt BelzApr 25, 2022
Devin Royal celebrating an Ohio state championship (Credit: Shane Flanigan/ThisWeek / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Recruiting

Wisconsin basketball: Badgers offer Devin Royal and Jamie Kaiser in the class of 2023

By Matt BelzApr 25, 2022
Wisconsin inside linebackers Jordan Turner and Maema Njongmeta (Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Football

Wisconsin football: seven defensive players who elevated their standing this spring

By Matt BelzApr 24, 2022
Wisconsin fullback John Chenal (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Badgers in the NFL

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin fullback John Chenal

By Matt BelzApr 24, 2022
Interior offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini.
Football

Wisconsin football: five offensive players who elevated their standing this spring

By Matt BelzApr 23, 2022