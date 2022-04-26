2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor
With the NFL Draft set to occur April 28-30, some of Wisconsin's top players from last year's team are prepping for what could be a defining moment in their lives.
Some Badgers will ultimately hear their name called during one of the seven rounds worth of draft selections, while others will sign on as preferred free agents. Others may begin their careers in the XFL or move on from their professional football dreams altogether.
With that in mind, we at All Badgers will profile some former Badgers who have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft over the next two weeks. For each player, we will profile who they are, their statistics and athletic testing numbers, where they could be selected, and some of the teams that could make sense.
Today we focus on Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor.
Bio
- Name: Kendric Pryor
- Position: Wide receiver
- Jersey number: No. 3
- Hometown: Hazel Crest, Illinois
- High school: Homewood-Flossmoor High School
- Recruiting information: 3-star
- College major: Community and Environmental Sociology
Measurables
- Height: 5-foot-11
- Weight: 189 pounds
Read More
College stats
|Year
|Games
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Rushing yards
|Total TDs
Freshman
10
13
179
63
3
Sophomore
13
23
273
116
4
Junior
14
23
278
180
2
Senior (COVID)
3
8
119
9
0
5th Year
12
31
406
41
3
Pro Day numbers
- 40-yard dash: 4.38
- 20-yard shuttle: 3.92
- 3-cone: 6.77
- Broad jump: 131"
- Vertical jump: 38.5"
- Bench press: 11
Mock draft projections
Kendric Pryor is not expected to be drafted this weekend. The 5-foot-11 wide receiver will likely look to sign on with a team in free agency.
Possible teams of interest
Teams that are looking for speed, and a player with an ability to be used as both a runner and receiving threat, could give Pryor a chance as an undrafted free agent. He could also be a candidate for the USFL or one of the other various professional leagues.
All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for Wisconsin's Pro Day back on March 9.
Related links:
- Leo Chenal draft profile
- Scott Nelson draft profile
- Logan Bruss draft profile
- Jack Sanborn draft profile
- Jake Ferguson draft profile
- Matt Henningsen draft profile
- Faion Hicks draft profile
- Josh Seltzner draft profile
- John Chenal draft profile
- Caesar Williams draft profile
You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:
Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers
You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.