2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor

With the NFL Draft set to occur April 28-30, some of Wisconsin's top players from last year's team are prepping for what could be a defining moment in their lives.

Some Badgers will ultimately hear their name called during one of the seven rounds worth of draft selections, while others will sign on as preferred free agents. Others may begin their careers in the XFL or move on from their professional football dreams altogether.

With that in mind, we at All Badgers will profile some former Badgers who have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft over the next two weeks. For each player, we will profile who they are, their statistics and athletic testing numbers, where they could be selected, and some of the teams that could make sense.

Today we focus on Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor.

Bio

Name: Kendric Pryor

Position: Wide receiver

Jersey number: No. 3

Hometown: Hazel Crest, Illinois

High school: Homewood-Flossmoor High School

Recruiting information: 3-star

College major: Community and Environmental Sociology

Measurables

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 189 pounds

College stats

Year Games Receptions Receiving yards Rushing yards Total TDs Freshman 10 13 179 63 3 Sophomore 13 23 273 116 4 Junior 14 23 278 180 2 Senior (COVID) 3 8 119 9 0 5th Year 12 31 406 41 3

Pro Day numbers

40-yard dash: 4.38

20-yard shuttle: 3.92

3-cone: 6.77

Broad jump: 131"

Vertical jump: 38.5"

Bench press: 11

Mock draft projections

Kendric Pryor is not expected to be drafted this weekend. The 5-foot-11 wide receiver will likely look to sign on with a team in free agency.

Possible teams of interest

Teams that are looking for speed, and a player with an ability to be used as both a runner and receiving threat, could give Pryor a chance as an undrafted free agent. He could also be a candidate for the USFL or one of the other various professional leagues.

All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for Wisconsin's Pro Day back on March 9.

