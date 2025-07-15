John Tonje impresses in NBA Summer League debut with efficient shooting for Utah Jazz
After missing his first few NBA Summer League opportunities with an ankle injury, John Tonje finally made his Utah Jazz debut Monday night and looked like he belonged in the pros.
He started and scored an efficient 16 points in 23 minutes of the Jazz's 93-91 overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
The second-round pick hit five of his nine attempts in the game, including four of his seven shots from deep. His shooting efficiency was second only to Jazz breakout rookie Kyle Filipowski, who led the team with 35 points in the game.
Tonje was active from the opening tip, assisting on Utah's first basket, then rebounding the Spurs' first miss and immediately following that with a catch-and-shoot three-pointer of his own.
He went from being doubtful for Sunday's game with the ankle injury to starting Monday's game, so he may not have been operating at 100 percent.
Tonje will have another opportunity to show the Jazz what he can do when they play the Wizards in on Wednesday night, assuming the ankle recovers properly from his debut.
His Wisconsin teammate, Steven Crowl, has yet to see the floor for Utah this summer, failing to crack the rotation as an undrafted player.