Wisconsin Badgers' win over Middle Tennessee State was historic in multiple ways
The Wisconsin Badgers had an unconventional blowout victory over Middle Tennessee State that found some surprising ways to make team history.
Despite the team's slow start, Danny O'Neil set a new team record for passing yards in his first start for the program.
Part of his success came on a 99-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter than ended with a wide open touchdown pass to Jayden Ballard.
That marked Wisconsin's first 99-yard scoring drive since Week 2 of 2003 in the team's home opener against Akron.
Against Middle Tennessee State, the Badgers ripped off touchdown runs on two end-around handoffs to wide receivers Trech Kekahuna and Vinny Anthony II.
It was the first time since 1995 that Wisconsin had two different wide receivers score a rushing touchdown in the same game.
And it was easy not to notice that the Badgers went the entire game without being flagged for a penalty. That marked the first game they were not penalized since 2016 when No. 10 Wisconsin beat the Hawkeyes 17-9.
Tight end Lance Mason broke onto the scene with seven catches for 102 yards and a touchdown, becoming the first Badgers tight end to hit triple digits in a game since Troy Fumagalli in 2017.
It all looked more difficult than it needed to, but Wisconsin found a way to salvage a concerning start into a historic win.