Wisconsin football: Where the Badgers stand in the 2023 recruiting rankings
The world of college football recruiting is continually evolving, as players from across the country in the 2023 class look to make their college decision ahead of the start of football season.
With the June official visit window in the past and a recruiting dead period in place, the Wisconsin Badgers are comfortably sitting at 13 commits in the 2023 recruiting class, and hope to add a couple of more prospects in July.
After a busy July 4 weekend that featured several commitments across the country and in the Big Ten, let's take a look at where Wisconsin's class stacks up as of the first week of July.
Team Rankings:
- On3 consensus team rankings:
- No. 39 nationally
- No. 9 in the Big Ten overall
- No. 8 in the B1G based on average rating per recruit
- 247 Sports team recruiting rankings:
- No. 44 nationally
- No. 11 in the Big Ten overall
- No. 7 in the B1G based on an average ranking of recruit
- Rivals team rankings:
- No. 39 nationally
- No. 10 in the Big Ten overall
- No. 9 in the B1G based on an average star rating
Committed players in the rankings
- Offensive lineman Christopher Terek (Committed 6/29/22)
- On3: No. 566 nationally, No. 46 OT, No. 9 in Illinois
- 247 Sports: No. 636 nationally, No. 46 IOL, No. 10 in Illinois
- Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 53 OT, No. 9 in Illinois
- Nose tackle Jamel Howard (Committed 6/26/22)
- On3: No. 1211 nationally, No. 134 DL, No. 26 in Illinois
- 247 Sports: unranked nationally, No. 135 DL, No. 28 in Illinois
- Rivals: unranked nationally and for his position, No. 33 in Illinois
- Cornerback Jace Arnold (Committed 6/22/22)
- On3: No. 496 nationally, No. 48 CB, No. 50 in Georgia
- 247 Sports: No. 464 nationally, No. 44 CB, No. 44 in Georgia
- Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 80 CB, No. 72 in Georgia
- Wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (Committed 6/19/22)
- On3: unranked
- 247 Sports: No. 1168 nationally, No. 110 ATH, No. 11 in Nevada
- Rivals: unranked
- Cornerback A.J. Tisdell (Committed 6/16/22)
- On3: No. 598 nationally, No. 56 CB, No. 106 in Texas
- 247 Sports: unranked
- Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 54 CB, No. 82 in Texas
- Wide receiver Collin Dixon (Committed 6/13/22)
- On3: unranked
- 247 Sports: No. 911 nationally, No. 81 ATH, No. 25 in Ohio
- Rivals: unranked nationally and for his position, No. 28 in Ohio
- Outside linebacker Jordan Mayer (Committed 6/12/22)
- On3: No. 1106 nationally, No. 83 Edge, No. 26 in Pennsylvania
- 247 Sports: unranked nationally, No. 87 Edge, No. 26 in PA
- Rivals: unranked nationally and for his position, No. 24 in PA
- On3: No. 694 nationally, No. 49 RB, No. 1 in Wisconsin
- 247 Sports: No. 414 nationally, No. 39 RB, No. 1 in Wisconsin
- Rivals: unranked
- Defensive lineman Roderick Pierce (Committed 5/19/22)
- On3: No. 959 nationally, No. 110 DL, No. 17 in Illinois
- 247 Sports: No. 895 nationally, No. 106 DL, No. 16 in Illinois
- Rivals: unranked nationally and for his position, No. 15 in Illinois
- Safety Justin Taylor (Committed 5/13/22)
- On3: unranked
- 247 Sports: unranked nationally, No. 105 ATH, No. 23 in Illinois
- Rivals: unranked nationally and for his position, No. 17 in Illinois
- Running back Jaquez Keyes (Committed 5/13/22)
- On3: No. 582 nationally, No. 35 RB, No. 16 in Ohio
- 247 Sports: No. 469 nationally, No. 32 RB, No. 13 in Ohio
- Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 20 RB, No. 9 in Ohio
- Offensive lineman James Durand (Committed 5/6/22)
- On3: No. 725 nationally, No. 64 IOL, No. 12 in Arizona
- 247 Sports: No. 545 nationally, No. 37 IOL, No. 11 in Arizona
- Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 30 OG, No. 13 in Arizona
- Inside linebacker Tyler Jansey (Committed 1/28/22)
- On3: No. 878 nationally, No. 74 LB, No. 14 in Illinois
- 247 Sports: No. 839 nationally, No. 68 LB, No. 15 in Illinois
- Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 30 ILB, No. 11 in Illinois
Top remaining targets in the rankings
- Outside linebacker Tackett Curtis
- On3: No. 214 nationally, No. 16 LB, No. 7 in Louisiana
- 247 Sports: No. 86 nationally, No. 7 LB, No. 4 in Louisiana
- Rivals: No. 61 nationally, No. 2 ILB, No. 5 in Louisiana
- Safety Kahlil Tate
- On3: No. 628 nationally, No. 57 safety, No. 11 in Illinois
- 247 Sports: No. 647 nationally, No. 56 ATH, No. 10 in Illinois
- Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 31 safety, No. 8 in Illinois
- Offensive lineman Joe Crocker
- On3: No. 514 nationally, No. 39 OT, No. 16 in Tennessee
- 247 Sports: No. 469 nationally, No. 38 OT, No. 15 in Tennessee
- Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 40 OT, No. 8 in Tennessee
- Cornerback Braeden Marshall
- On3: No. 422 nationally, No. 40 CB, No. 78 in Florida
- 247 Sports: No. 393 nationally, No. 41 CB, No. 78 in Florida
- Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 34 CB, No. 56 in Florida
