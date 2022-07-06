Wisconsin football: Where the Badgers stand in the 2023 recruiting rankings

The world of college football recruiting is continually evolving, as players from across the country in the 2023 class look to make their college decision ahead of the start of football season.

With the June official visit window in the past and a recruiting dead period in place, the Wisconsin Badgers are comfortably sitting at 13 commits in the 2023 recruiting class, and hope to add a couple of more prospects in July.

After a busy July 4 weekend that featured several commitments across the country and in the Big Ten, let's take a look at where Wisconsin's class stacks up as of the first week of July.

Team Rankings:

On3 consensus team rankings:

No. 39 nationally





No. 9 in the Big Ten overall





No. 8 in the B1G based on average rating per recruit

247 Sports team recruiting rankings:

No. 44 nationally





No. 11 in the Big Ten overall





No. 7 in the B1G based on an average ranking of recruit

Rivals team rankings:

No. 39 nationally





No. 10 in the Big Ten overall





No. 9 in the B1G based on an average star rating

Committed players in the rankings

Offensive lineman Christopher Terek (Committed 6/29/22)

On3: No. 566 nationally, No. 46 OT, No. 9 in Illinois





247 Sports: No. 636 nationally, No. 46 IOL, No. 10 in Illinois





Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 53 OT, No. 9 in Illinois

Nose tackle Jamel Howard (Committed 6/26/22)

On3: No. 1211 nationally, No. 134 DL, No. 26 in Illinois





247 Sports: unranked nationally, No. 135 DL, No. 28 in Illinois





Rivals: unranked nationally and for his position, No. 33 in Illinois

Cornerback Jace Arnold (Committed 6/22/22)

On3: No. 496 nationally, No. 48 CB, No. 50 in Georgia





247 Sports: No. 464 nationally, No. 44 CB, No. 44 in Georgia





Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 80 CB, No. 72 in Georgia

Wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (Committed 6/19/22)

On3: unranked





247 Sports: No. 1168 nationally, No. 110 ATH, No. 11 in Nevada





Rivals: unranked

Cornerback A.J. Tisdell (Committed 6/16/22)

On3: No. 598 nationally, No. 56 CB, No. 106 in Texas





247 Sports: unranked





Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 54 CB, No. 82 in Texas

Wide receiver Collin Dixon (Committed 6/13/22)

On3: unranked





247 Sports: No. 911 nationally, No. 81 ATH, No. 25 in Ohio





Rivals: unranked nationally and for his position, No. 28 in Ohio

Outside linebacker Jordan Mayer (Committed 6/12/22)

On3: No. 1106 nationally, No. 83 Edge, No. 26 in Pennsylvania





247 Sports: unranked nationally, No. 87 Edge, No. 26 in PA





Rivals: unranked nationally and for his position, No. 24 in PA

On3: No. 694 nationally, No. 49 RB, No. 1 in Wisconsin





247 Sports: No. 414 nationally, No. 39 RB, No. 1 in Wisconsin





Rivals: unranked

Defensive lineman Roderick Pierce (Committed 5/19/22)

On3: No. 959 nationally, No. 110 DL, No. 17 in Illinois





247 Sports: No. 895 nationally, No. 106 DL, No. 16 in Illinois





Rivals: unranked nationally and for his position, No. 15 in Illinois

Safety Justin Taylor (Committed 5/13/22)

On3: unranked





247 Sports: unranked nationally, No. 105 ATH, No. 23 in Illinois





Rivals: unranked nationally and for his position, No. 17 in Illinois

Running back Jaquez Keyes (Committed 5/13/22)

On3: No. 582 nationally, No. 35 RB, No. 16 in Ohio





247 Sports: No. 469 nationally, No. 32 RB, No. 13 in Ohio





Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 20 RB, No. 9 in Ohio

Offensive lineman James Durand (Committed 5/6/22)

On3: No. 725 nationally, No. 64 IOL, No. 12 in Arizona





247 Sports: No. 545 nationally, No. 37 IOL, No. 11 in Arizona





Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 30 OG, No. 13 in Arizona

Inside linebacker Tyler Jansey (Committed 1/28/22)

On3: No. 878 nationally, No. 74 LB, No. 14 in Illinois





247 Sports: No. 839 nationally, No. 68 LB, No. 15 in Illinois





Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 30 ILB, No. 11 in Illinois

Top remaining targets in the rankings

Outside linebacker Tackett Curtis

On3: No. 214 nationally, No. 16 LB, No. 7 in Louisiana





247 Sports: No. 86 nationally, No. 7 LB, No. 4 in Louisiana





Rivals: No. 61 nationally, No. 2 ILB, No. 5 in Louisiana

Safety Kahlil Tate

On3: No. 628 nationally, No. 57 safety, No. 11 in Illinois





247 Sports: No. 647 nationally, No. 56 ATH, No. 10 in Illinois





Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 31 safety, No. 8 in Illinois

Offensive lineman Joe Crocker

On3: No. 514 nationally, No. 39 OT, No. 16 in Tennessee





247 Sports: No. 469 nationally, No. 38 OT, No. 15 in Tennessee





Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 40 OT, No. 8 in Tennessee

Cornerback Braeden Marshall

On3: No. 422 nationally, No. 40 CB, No. 78 in Florida





247 Sports: No. 393 nationally, No. 41 CB, No. 78 in Florida





Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 34 CB, No. 56 in Florida

