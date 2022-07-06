Skip to main content

Wisconsin football: Where the Badgers stand in the 2023 recruiting rankings

An updated look at where the 2023 recruiting class stands in terms of rankings in the Big Ten and nationally.

The world of college football recruiting is continually evolving, as players from across the country in the 2023 class look to make their college decision ahead of the start of football season. 

With the June official visit window in the past and a recruiting dead period in place, the Wisconsin Badgers are comfortably sitting at 13 commits in the 2023 recruiting class, and hope to add a couple of more prospects in July. 

After a busy July 4 weekend that featured several commitments across the country and in the Big Ten, let's take a look at where Wisconsin's class stacks up as of the first week of July. 

Team Rankings:

    Committed players in the rankings

    • Nose tackle Jamel Howard (Committed 6/26/22)
        • On3: No. 1211 nationally, No. 134 DL, No. 26 in Illinois
        • 247 Sports: unranked nationally, No. 135 DL, No. 28 in Illinois
        • Rivals: unranked nationally and for his position, No. 33 in Illinois
    • Cornerback Jace Arnold (Committed 6/22/22)
        • On3: No. 496 nationally, No. 48 CB, No. 50 in Georgia 
        • 247 Sports: No. 464 nationally, No. 44 CB, No. 44 in Georgia
        • Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 80 CB, No. 72 in Georgia
          • On3: No. 694 nationally, No. 49 RB, No. 1 in Wisconsin
          • 247 Sports: No. 414 nationally, No. 39 RB, No. 1 in Wisconsin
          • Rivals: unranked
      • Inside linebacker Tyler Jansey (Committed 1/28/22)
          • On3: No. 878 nationally, No. 74 LB, No. 14 in Illinois
          • 247 Sports: No. 839 nationally, No. 68 LB, No. 15 in Illinois
          • Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 30 ILB, No. 11 in Illinois

      Top remaining targets in the rankings

      • Outside linebacker Tackett Curtis
          • On3: No. 214 nationally, No. 16 LB, No. 7 in Louisiana
          • 247 Sports: No. 86 nationally, No. 7 LB, No. 4 in Louisiana
          • Rivals: No. 61 nationally, No. 2 ILB, No. 5 in Louisiana
      • Safety Kahlil Tate
          • On3: No. 628 nationally, No. 57 safety, No. 11 in Illinois
          • 247 Sports: No. 647 nationally, No. 56 ATH, No. 10 in Illinois
          • Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 31 safety, No. 8 in Illinois
      • Offensive lineman Joe Crocker
          • On3: No. 514 nationally, No. 39 OT, No. 16 in Tennessee
          • 247 Sports: No. 469 nationally, No. 38 OT, No. 15 in Tennessee
          • Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 40 OT, No. 8 in Tennessee
      • Cornerback Braeden Marshall
          • On3: No. 422 nationally, No. 40 CB, No. 78 in Florida
          • 247 Sports: No. 393 nationally, No. 41 CB, No. 78 in Florida
          • Rivals: unranked nationally, No. 34 CB, No. 56 in Florida

      Wisconsin football: Where the Badgers stand in the 2023 recruiting rankings

