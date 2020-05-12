Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

An Offer MW Schools Can't Refuse: If They Have Clearance They Have to Take to the Gridiron

Tracy Ringolsby

There is a fact of life in Division I athletics that cannot be ignored.

Football is responsible for 85 percent of an athletic department's revenue -- if not more. At many schools the only other sport that pays its way is basketball, although at Wyoming and a few others the wrestling programs provide financial support, and women's basketball comes close to avoiding red ink.

bcbs
Click to visit the web site of WelcomeTo7220.com sponsor Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Wyoming

Translation: If football can't be played schools most likely will have to cancel all sports.

And don't get caught up on the idea that they could play football in the spring. It would be ill-advised to think schools could play in March, April and May, and expect players to be back in camp the following August for the start of another season.

FBsked

With that in mind, conferences, like the Mountain West, find themselves needing to barnstorm on potential plans for football season, based on different scenarios.

All indications are the Mountain West could wait until the final days of July or first days of August before having to reach an ultimate decision. In the meantime, they can kick the tires. And truth be told, a four-week workout session might not be ideal, but with a focused plan, four weeks would be enough time to have teams ready to go.

If the California concerns become reality, and San Diego State, Fresno State and San Jose State are not allowed by state officials to field football teams there is actually a simple solution that would not shake the foundation of the MW.

The remaining night schools could all play each other, providing a minimum of an eight-game schedule, if no non-conference games are schedule, and if need be the season could start as late as the first weekend in October, and end at the normal time of the final weekend in November with each team having a week off in the midst of the eight-game conference slate.

The six Mountain Division teams would maintain their basic schedule within the division, and fill voids created by games they would be losing against the three California schools with games against the three remaining West Division teams -- Nevada, UNLV and Hawaii.

revisedmwsked

Wyoming, as an example, would have a conference schedule that would actually have only one adjustment -- Hawaii replace San Diego State at Laramie on Oct. 17:

If the season could start in September, Wyoming could maintain four non-conference games. All things being positive, they could maintain the current matchups, if not they could develop a more regional schedule.

Yes, that would mean two Division I-AA schools, and two Power 5 schools. That would require an exception from the Division I rules limiting Division I-AA opponents to one a season.

adjustedsked

In trying to put together schedules that would minimize travel for teams it would require keeping games more regional. Given the circumstances, the NCAA could likely make a one-year exception.

And if problems arise for Hawaii because of health or travel concerns, the MW could take take a real flyer -- how about playing home-and-home games with the regional conference members. 

homeandhome

In other words, Wyoming would have home-and-home games with Colorado State, Air Force and New Mexico, accounting for six games, and then a game against the four other MW schools -- Boise State, Utah State, Nevada and UNLV. 

That would leave room for two non-conference games -- hosting Utah and at Weber State. 

It's a different twist, but then this is a different challenge that schools are facing.

Comments

Write `em Cowboy

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Check Out Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Wyoming -- Sponsor of Welcome To 7220

Offices Located in 10 Wyoming Cities

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Basketball Recruit Marcus Williams Earns Texas All-State Honors

Marcus Williams joins Wyoming Basketball after earning 1st Team All-Greater-Houston honors and 3rd team All-State

Tracy Ringolsby

Josh Allen Has No Fear -- Knock Him Down and He Gets Back Up

Josh Allen Has No Fear -- Knock Him Down and He Gets Back Up

Tracy Ringolsby

Sophomore Cooper Making A Mark For Wyoming Track and Field

Wyoming Cowgirl Cooper set school 800-meter record for women's track and field

Tracy Ringolsby

by

AlyssaPatterson

Wyoming Basketball's Ken DeWeese Among 50 Most Impactful Mid-Major Assistants

Six MW assistants selected among 50 Most Impactful Mid-Major Assistants, including Wyoming Basketball's Ken DeWeese and 2 Utah State assistants

Tracy Ringolsby

Lynden (Wash.) Christian's Emily Mellema First Known 2021 Commit to Wyoming Basketball

Wyoming Cowgirls Class of 2021 Lands Top West Coast Prpospect Emily Mellema

Tracy Ringolsby

Lucky No. 8? Chicago Prep Jeremiah Oden Becomes Latest Commit to Wyoming Basketball

With Wyoming's addition of Oden, Rivals ranks Cowboy's draft 47th best in Division I basketball

Tracy Ringolsby

Look and Listen: Buffalo Bills Center Mitch Morse on Josh Allen -- A Winner

Morse said key for a quarterback is confidence, and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has it

Tracy Ringolsby

Medlin Promoted to Associate Head Coach of Wyoming Tennis

Medlin has been factor in Wyoming tennis having four All-Mountain West performers last two years

Tracy Ringolsby

Surprised? Changing Face of Wyoming Basketball Making Good Impression

Wyoming basketball projected as 5th best team in MW for 2020-2021 by Fansided

Tracy Ringolsby