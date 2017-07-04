Gone are the days when we settled for nondescript desserts or sandwiches that were simply thrown together with a random condiment, some meat and bread. Our evolved palates are constantly demanding more culinary creativity like the almighty, mouth-watering donut sandwiches that look *so* scrumptious that you absolutely must try at least one this summer. Grilled cheese doughnut, anyone?

So, are donuts the first to come to mind when you think of foods you can’t wait to eat this summer? Well, that’s a highly personal decision so we won’t push too hard.

We will, however, allow you a moment to decide if you want to come over to the donut side. While mulling that over, have a look at these downright heavenly donut sandwiches that are here to bring joy to the world and — most importantly — our taste buds.

1. Donut gelato sandwich with funfetti.

Sweet tooth satisfaction.

2. Brisket donut sandwich.

This delectable donut sandwich comes with a jalapeño cheddar donut with brisket, onions, and pickles. But if you’d rather skip the spice, there’s also a black pepper parmesan donut with prosciutto, brie, turkey, fig jam, and arugula.

3. Caprese donut slider.

Oh mami #caprese #croquenut #donutsandwiches A post shared by Chi K. Doan (@chikdoan) on Jul 14, 2016 at 12:27pm PDT

#Nom.

4. Egg and cheese maple bacon donut.

They had us at bacon.

5. Lemon pineapple donut sandwich.

For those summer fruit cravings.

6. Pink glazed donut sandwich.

A post shared by Fathorse (@fathorse) on Oct 13, 2010 at 8:51pm PDT

Almost too pretty to eat.

7. Chocolate-covered strawberry mousse sandwich.

OMG, yes please.

8. Sour cream, chocolate-dipped donut sandwich.

A sour cream donut with a vanilla glaze is cut in half and filled with cappuccino gelato. Dipped in chocolate. This is what is known as heavenly. A post shared by food. (@donut.carrot.all) on Jan 28, 2016 at 4:09pm PST

Covered in glaze and filled with cappuccino gelato.

9. Strawberries and cream.

Absolutely divine.

10. Donut ice cream sandwiches.

I forget how I came across this, but I really want to try one #donuts #icecream #donutsandwiches #sweettooth #sweets #dessert #craving #instafood #fortheloveoffood #myfortheloveoffood #repost A post shared by For The Love Of Food | Chatham (@fortheloveoffood_) on Jun 27, 2014 at 12:37pm PDT

So yummy-looking!

If this is what summer heaven is like, we’ll gladly go there and stay forever.

This story originally appeared on hellogiggles.com