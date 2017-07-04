eats

Donut sandwiches are a thing, and here are 10 you must try right now

icon
Kenya Foy
39 minutes ago

Gone are the days when we settled for nondescript desserts or sandwiches that were simply thrown together with a random condiment, some meat and bread. Our evolved palates are constantly demanding more culinary creativity like the almighty, mouth-watering donut sandwiches that look *so* scrumptious that you absolutely must try at least one this summer. Grilled cheese doughnut, anyone?

So, are donuts the first to come to mind when you think of foods you can’t wait to eat this summer? Well, that’s a highly personal decision so we won’t push too hard.

We will, however, allow you a moment to decide if you want to come over to the donut side. While mulling that over, have a look at these downright heavenly donut sandwiches that are here to bring joy to the world and — most importantly — our taste buds.

1. Donut gelato sandwich with funfetti.

Sweet tooth satisfaction.

2. Brisket donut sandwich.

This delectable donut sandwich comes with a jalapeño cheddar donut with brisket, onions, and pickles. But if you’d rather skip the spice, there’s also a black pepper parmesan donut with prosciutto, brie, turkey, fig jam, and arugula.

3. Caprese donut slider.

Oh mami #caprese #croquenut #donutsandwiches

A post shared by Chi K. Doan (@chikdoan) on

#Nom.

4. Egg and cheese maple bacon donut.

They had us at bacon.

5. Lemon pineapple donut sandwich.

For those summer fruit cravings.

6. Pink glazed donut sandwich.

A post shared by Fathorse (@fathorse) on

Almost too pretty to eat.

7. Chocolate-covered strawberry mousse sandwich.

OMG, yes please.

8. Sour cream, chocolate-dipped donut sandwich.

Covered in glaze and filled with cappuccino gelato.

9. Strawberries and cream.

Absolutely divine.

10. Donut ice cream sandwiches.

So yummy-looking!

If this is what summer heaven is like, we’ll gladly go there and stay forever.

This story originally appeared on hellogiggles.com

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters