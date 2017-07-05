eats

Oreo is sending customized flavors to its most diehard fans

What’s the most wonderful thing you’ve ever received in the mail? Money? A long-awaited subscription box? How about your very own custom-flavored Oreo cookies? If that last option leaves you with a raised brow of curiosity, prepare to add a little bit of jealousy to the mix.

As Bustle reports, some very lucky individuals have received packages of customized Oreos, a most delicious treat sent through the mail by the cookie company itself. So, how are people getting their paws on these unique Oreo flavors, and do we need to check with our post office for a possible delivery mix up?

Back in May, Oreo started the #MyOreoCreation campaign, which allows fans to suggest fun, weird flavors (think the most outrageous Oreo flavors, but even stranger). The contest winner will receive a cash prize and have their cookies sold in stores.

Recently, the brand started mailing those customized cookies to people who submitted ideas. Many of these bizarre Oreo flavor creators have shared their customized cookies on Twitter, and we’ve gotta say, they came up with some pretty cool ideas.

The cookies only come two to a package, but that’s just enough for the contestants to find out if their ideas taste as good as they sound.

Alright, so now that you’re silently seething, we’ll give you the deets on how you can toss your cookie ideas out there in the hopes of having your customized treats shipped to your doorstep. There are a ton of submissions online, but it’s totally worth a try.

The #MyOreoCreation contest runs through July 14. Simply share your customized cookie idea to Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #MyOreoCreation and #Contest and wait for that coveted Oreo co-sign. Good luck!

This story originally appeared on hellogiggles.com.

