If you grew up in the ’90s, it’s likely that, at some point, you encountered a Zima. If you’re feeling nostalgic for the good ol’ days of wine coolers, know that Zima is coming back — but for a limited time only. For those of you who are too young to remember this concoction, Zima is a citrusy malt beverage that came out in 1993. It was the kind of drink that moms would drink, Desperate Housewives-style, at a backyard BBQ. Or college kids, because it was sold back then as a fun, affordable party drink. Think Smirnoff Ice with a dash of Mike’s Hard Lemonade.

Zima is owned by MillerCoors and has been available in Japan since it was pulled from the American market in 2008. There’s something in the air these days when it comes to drinking culture, though, that they’re bringing it back. Everyone seems to have a crush on the ’90s these days, and seriously, we don’t blame them.

MillerCoors’ senior marketing manager of innovation Tristan Meline said in a statement, “Tons of people have been asking for Zima to make a comeback, and this summer seemed like the perfect time. Whether you remember it or not, this summer is your only chance to taste the ‘it’ drink of the ‘90s.”

If you want to try to this refreshing summertime beverage, you’re going to have to get a move on. Zima’s only available in the U.S. until Labor Day. It’s possible that people will really like it, and the company would keep it on the shelves for a little longer, but if we remember correctly, it’s not the kind of thing you can really drink too much of, if only because it’s so dang sweet.

You might as well grab one, for old times’ sake. But know that if you do, your friends have a right to make fun of you for as long as they see fit for pulling that out in public. We, however, will not judge.

This story originally appeared on hellogiggles.com