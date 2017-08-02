BIG3 stars reveal what would be on their signature sandwiches

The Taco Bell at 1111 West Addison Street was just feet away from thousands of fans celebrating division, pennant and World Series victories last fall but it may be heading into its final postseason this October.

According to Crain's Chicago Business, West Addison Development purchased the property for $8.89 million has unveiled plans for a three-story retail and restaurant complex.

The Taco Bell's lease currently runs through July 2018.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said Taco Bell is his favorite fast food option in a recent interview with SI Eats.

"I gotta have Taco Bell every once in a while just to keep me sane, but other than that I mean that's really it," Rizzo said. "That's probably my one go to I'd say that I need at least once a month."

Fast food options around Wrigley Field are dwindling. Last March, the iconic McDonald's at 3620 N. Clark St. was demolished. A McDonald's will reportedly be opened in the hotel that will be at the same site.

Cubs fans paid tribute to the Taco Bell on Twitter:

I'll never forget the six tacos I had after game 5 of the World Series on Oct. 30 in the year of our Lord 2016 #Cubs https://t.co/Exm14KbZua — Joe Kaiser (@Joe_P_Kaiser) August 2, 2017

Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.



Goodbye Wrigleyville Taco Bell. I will always love you. pic.twitter.com/5la5JOKc1s — barstool carl (@barstoolcarl) August 2, 2017

First the McDonalds, now the Taco Bell is closing in Wrigleyville 😕#rip — Emily Steinmetz (@EmilykSteinmetz) August 2, 2017

I'm organizing a protest to halt the destruction of an establishment which is critical to the Wrigleyville community https://t.co/bgKCd32mY0 — CJ Black (@charleseblack) August 2, 2017

the wrigleyville taco bell is closing so i guess i have to move — cassie (???) (@caaaaaaass) August 2, 2017

Hey guys if you need me, you can find me chained to the Wrigleyville Taco Bell because they're CLOSING IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — tori beth (@torzilla66) August 2, 2017

A new Shake Shack is in the future plans for the Cubs' changing landscape. The Ricketts Family is opening a hotel nearby. A 50,000-square-foot plaza opened adjacent to Wrigley Field earlier this year. A body shop and ticket retailer across the street from Wrigley Field (1035 West Addison) has plans to possibly turn into a restaurant and entertainment site like a bar with a rooftop patio. The bar would be immediately next to the popular Sports World Chicago team store.