Report: Wrigleyville's Taco Bell Is Closing Next Year

The Taco Bell at 1111 West Addison Street was just feet away from thousands of fans celebrating division, pennant and World Series victories last fall but it may be heading into its final postseason this October.

According to Crain's Chicago Business, West Addison Development purchased the property for $8.89 million has unveiled plans for a three-story retail and restaurant complex.

The Taco Bell's lease currently runs through July 2018.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said Taco Bell is his favorite fast food option in a recent interview with SI Eats.

"I gotta have Taco Bell every once in a while just to keep me sane, but other than that I mean that's really it," Rizzo said. "That's probably my one go to I'd say that I need at least once a month."

Pringles! Espresso! How Sports Broadcasters Stay Fueled

Fast food options around Wrigley Field are dwindling. Last March, the iconic McDonald's at 3620 N. Clark St. was demolished. A McDonald's will reportedly be opened in the hotel that will be at the same site. 

Cubs fans paid tribute to the Taco Bell on Twitter:

A new Shake Shack is in the future plans for the Cubs' changing landscape. The Ricketts Family is opening a hotel nearby. A 50,000-square-foot plaza opened adjacent to Wrigley Field earlier this year. A body shop and ticket retailer across the street from Wrigley Field (1035 West Addison) has plans to possibly turn into a restaurant and entertainment site like a bar with a rooftop patio. The bar would be immediately next to the popular Sports World Chicago team store.

