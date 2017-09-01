eats

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is Back

Ana Calderone
27 minutes ago

The time has come, people: Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte is here.

The coffee chain announced the highly anticipated return of their signature fall drink with a livestream on Facebook on Friday. “For the first time ever seen by humans!! The magical arrival of the Pumpkin Spice Latte!! Don’t miss a moment!!” Starbucks captioned the live video.

The clip shows an animal enclosure with a sign that reads: “What’s a sweet and spicy mix that answers to ‘756’?” And while some people are scratching their heads watching and trying to figure out what ‘756’ refers to, others are already enjoying that glorious first sip of the season.

Employees at multiple Starbucks locations got PSL lovers excited for the arrival in August when a photo of a giant jug of Pumpkin Spice flavored sauce popped up on the /r/ Starbucks subreddit. “It’s coming, God help us all,” wrote one barista.

Starbucks will continue rolling out clues about the official return on the livestream all day with “daily activities” scheduled for the PSL pumpkin (including some “furry friends”!), according to comments on the video made by the Starbucks official account. “Keep watching and you’ll see,” they wrote.

But if patience isn’t one of your strong suits, we recommend putting on your best knitted scarf, getting in your car and heading to the nearest location to grab one for yourself.

This story originally appeared on People.com.

