Fall's a busy time for sports fans: Football is back! Basketball is on the way! Chips and dip are certainly a worthy snack, but at some point, it's time to step up those game day meals a bit. Daina Falk, who has been immersed in the sports world her whole life as the daughter of prominent agent David Falk, has collected recipes from different athletes, from LeBron to Patrick Ewing to Adrian Peterson, to provide you with plenty of selections for a satisfying meal to accompany your football. You can find them all below.

Excerpted from The Hungry Fan’s Game Day Cookbook by Daina Falk. Copyright © 2016 Oxmoor House. Reprinted with permission from Time Inc. Books, a division of Time Inc. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

LeBron James's Pregame Honey-Lime Sriracha Salmon

Serves: 2

LeBron James requires no introduction. I’m fairly certain that the entire world knows who LeBron is. And rightly so—he has won two NBA Championships, four NBA Most Valuable Player Awards, two NBA Finals MVP Awards, two Olympic gold medals, an NBA scoring title, and the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He’s also incredibly charitable and is featured in many international advertising campaigns by multiple brands and in feature films. (I think he was the best part of the movie Trainwreck.) He’s even hosted Saturday Night Live—and was funny! (If you missed it, go Google “LeBron James Solid Gold SNL” right now.) I asked LeBron (thank you, Maverick) to share his favorite game day meal, and he sent me this recipe for seared salmon over coconut quinoa with steamed broccoli, topped with a Sriracha-cilantro-lime drizzle and shredded coconut. It’s not only a tasty, colorful dish to serve at your fangate, but it’s also a fantastic dish to eat if you’re an athlete fueling up for game day. Enjoy!

1 cup quinoa

1 teaspoon coconut oil

2 cups coconut milk

1 teaspoon sea salt, plus more for seasoning

2 cups broccoli florets

2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil, as needed

1⁄2 teaspoon minced garlic

Juice of 1⁄2 lime

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons shredded coconut

1 side fresh salmon, skinned and filleted into 2 (8-ounce) pieces

Garlic powder

Lime wedges

Honey-Lime Sriracha Sauce

Juice of 3 limes

1 teaspoon chopped fresh cilantro

1 teaspoon honey

1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce

1 teaspoon olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1. Rinse the quinoa with cold running water. Heat a saucepan over medium to medium-high. Add the coconut oil, and when it’s hot, add the quinoa and toast for 4 minutes, or until you get a nutty aroma. Pour in the coconut milk and 1 teaspoon salt, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes or until all the liquid is absorbed. Let it sit, covered, off the heat, for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

2. Meanwhile, make the Honey-Lime Sriracha sauce: Whisk together all the ingredients in a small bowl, being sure to season with salt and pepper.

3. To cook the broccoli, bring a pot of water to a boil. Add the broccoli, and cook until tender, about 4 minutes. Drain and set aside.

4. Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a sauté pan over medium to medium-high. Add the garlic, and sauté for 1 minute. Add the cooked broccoli, lime juice, and salt and pepper to taste. Cook for about 3 minutes, careful not to burn the broccoli or garlic.

5. Transfer the broccoli and garlic mixture to a bowl, and add the shredded coconut to the pan. Stir frequently until the coconut flakes brown, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat.

6. Season both sides of the salmon with salt, pepper, and garlic powder to taste. Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, and sear the salmon for about 2 minutes per side, until browned on the outsides and just cooked through.

7. To assemble, divide the quinoa between two plates. Top each with half the broccoli mixture and 1 piece of salmon. Drizzle the sauce over everything, and garnish with the toasted coconut. Serve with a lime wedge.

Adrian Peterson's Grilled Sirloin Steak

Serves: 2

Adrian Peterson was drafted seventh overall in the 2007 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, and since then he has become their franchise player. It has been argued by many a sports publication that Adrian will go down as one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. The man has set so many NFL records, even after bouncing back from a torn ACL and MCL, it’s tough not to be impressed. How does he do it? I can’t speak to Adrian’s diet, but I can say that the recipes he shared with me for this book are not only nutrient-dense but mighty tasty. Here’s Adrian’s take on a delicious steak. Serve with Adrian’s Fresh Corn on the Cob (page 195) and Deep-Fried Okra and Potatoes (page 194).

2 (8-ounce) top sirloin steaks, fat trimmed

1⁄2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1⁄2 cup Allegro Original Marinade

1. Sprinkle both sides of the steak with cayenne pepper.

2. Place the steak in a large (1-gallon or more) zip-top bag, add the marinade, and massage so it’s evenly covered in marinade. Place in the refrigerator to marinate for 4 hours, turning occasionally.

3. Preheat your grill to medium. Grill the steaks for 1 to 3 minutes per side, or until cooked to your liking.

4. Let rest before serving.

Patrick Ewing and Sharon Banks's Shrimp Curry

Serves: 6-to-8

Call me biased, but I think Patrick Ewing is one of the best basketball players to ever play. He certainly is one of—if not my all-time—favorites of all the clients my father has ever had. It was because of him that I was the biggest Knicks fan (until I would argue they unceremoniously traded him to Seattle at the tail end of his career). Patrick has always been incredibly kind to me, calling to wish me happy birthday, sometimes sending flowers, and just generally being a super- thoughtful human being. And I must add that, according to my dad, Patrick is the most famous Jamaican-American. So it’s only fitting that Patrick, with the help of his personal chef, Sharon, should share this Jamaican-inspired dish.

1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1⁄4 red or yellow bell pepper, diced

1⁄4 cup finely chopped onion

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 medium Yukon Gold potato, peeled, cooked, and diced

1 medium carrot, peeled, cooked, and diced

1⁄8 teaspoon minced habanero chile

1 teaspoon Thai curry powder or 2 tablespoons Thai red curry paste

1⁄2 cup water

Leaves of 2 to 3 sprigs thyme or cilantro

1. Place the shrimp, cornstarch, and a pinch each of salt and pepper in a large zip-top bag, and shake to coat the shrimp.

2. Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add the shrimp, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until lightly golden brown on the outside. Stir in the red peppers, onions, and garlic, and cook for another minute. Add the potato, carrot, habanero, curry, a pinch of salt, and the water, stirring well to combine. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the sauce thickens slightly. Adjust the seasonings, sprinkle with the thyme, and serve immediately.

Roy and Paddy Hibbert's Chicken Wings with Balsamic BBQ Sauce

Makes: 24

When I asked Roy to share a recipe with me for this book, he generously sent two. (You’ll find the other recipe on page 182.) Roy’s mom, Paddy, helped create both recipes. Mrs. Hibbert is from Trinidad, and you’ll find the Caribbean influence in both dishes. This is a great recipe for the summertime, when the weather’s ideal for grilling.

2 pounds chicken wings, cut apart at the joints, tips discarded, and washed

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon Mrs. Dash seasoning

3 tablespoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon ground ginger

Olive oil spray

Balsamic BBQ Sauce

1⁄2 cup balsamic vinegar

1⁄2 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon Mrs. Dash seasoning

1. Whisk together all the barbecue sauce ingredients in a small bowl.

2. Place the chicken wings in a large zip-top bag, and season with the salt, pepper, Mrs. Dash, garlic, and ginger. Then pour the barbecue sauce on top. Seal and let marinate overnight in the refrigerator.

3. When you’re ready to grill, cover a grill rack with aluminum foil, making holes in it so heat can penetrate it, and then spray the foil with the olive oil spray.

4. Heat your gas grill to high (400°F); if using a charcoal grill, get it really hot. Using tongs, transfer the marinated chicken wings to the prepared rack, reserving the extra marinade, and then reduce the flame to medium (about 300°F). Turn every 5 minutes until the wings develop somewhat of a crust. Continue cooking, basting the wings with the marinade, until the chicken is well done and toasty brown, about 25 minutes.

"Spice" Adams's Aptly Named Spiced Turkey

Serves: 6-to-8

1 large turkey, fresh or frozen, thawed

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons lemon pepper

1 (2.05-ounce) bottle Frontier Barbecue Seasoning

Hickory wood chips, soaked

11⁄2 pounds thick-cut bacon

Brine

13⁄4 cups kosher salt

1⁄2 cup sugar

2 tablespoons Morton Tender Quick (a curing salt)

2 tablespoons onion powder

2 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons paprika

1 tablespoon white pepper

1 tablespoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon mustard powder

1 teaspoon ground sage

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 gallons apple juice

1. Combine all the brine ingredients in a large pot over high. Bring to a boil, stirring, and then remove from heat, cover, and leave in the refrigerator overnight.

2. The following day, prep the turkey. Remove the neck and giblets from inside the turkey cavity. Remove excess fat from the skin, and separate the skin from the turkey breast. Submerge the turkey into the brine headfirst, and allow it to sit overnight in the fridge.

3. The next day, remove the turkey and season it on all sides with the brown sugar, onion powder, garlic powder, lemon pepper, and the entire bottle of barbecue seasoning.

4. Place the soaked hickory wood on top of the coals at the bottom of your smoker. Fill a water pan with water only, and heat your smoker to 300°F. Place the turkey on the top grate of the smoker, breast side up, and smoke for 4 hours, or until a meat thermometer measures 165°F when inserted into the thigh.

5. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a wire rack with cooking spray set over a rimmed baking sheet. Arrange 8 or 9 slices of bacon side-by-side parallel to the long sides of the rack. Interweave slices of bacon perpendicular to the first row of slices in an over-and-under fashion to form a basket-weave pattern, using 2 slices per row if needed to weave all the way across. Cover the bacon with aluminum foil, and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake another 30 to 45 minutes or until bacon is almost crisp but still pliable. Remove from the oven, and cool slightly before gently transferring the entire sheet of woven bacon to parchment paper.

6. Wrap the sheet of woven bacon around the turkey during the last 30 to 45 minutes of smoking. This bacon-wrapped turkey will look super pretty when done. Either serve whole, or present it whole before slicing.

Dikembe Mutombo's Chicken Moambe

Serves: 8

There are so many great things that can be said about Dikembe Mutombo, it’s hard to know where to start. Many of you know him as the finger-wagging 7-foot-2-plus NBA All-Star (“No-no-no”). Others may know him as an NBA Global Ambassador, philanthropist, and incredible humanitarian. He is all these things and more, with a personality and smile that light up a room. Dikembe hails from the Congo—as does this recipe—and it’s one of his favorites. It’s essentially a chicken, tomato, and peanut butter soup (the moambé in the title refers to the peanut butter). Just a note about making this recipe: You can swap in bone-in chicken breasts and even thighs to add a lot of additional flavor, which both Dikembe and I prefer to do. But you’ll need to remove them before serving, or advise those who’ll be eating the soup to be on the lookout.

5 tablespoons red palm or coconut oil

3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut up into chunks

2 large yellow or white onions, diced

1 red chile pepper, seeds and veins removed, minced

12 whole pieces of okra, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 green onions, chopped

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Red pepper flakes to taste, optional

1 (26.46-ounce) box Pomì finely chopped tomatoes

6 ounces tomato paste

1 cup water

3⁄4 cup smooth peanut butter

1. Heat 3 tablespoons of the oil in a Dutch oven over high. Add the chicken, in batches if necessary, and brown on all sides, about 11 minutes, but do not fully cook it. Remove from the Dutch oven, and set aside.

2. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons palm (or coconut) oil to the Dutch oven, and reduce the heat to medium-low. Add the onions, chile pepper, and okra, and sauté until the onions are caramelized, stirring to ensure nothing burns, about 4 minutes.

3. Stir in the garlic, green onions, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes, if desired, along with the tomatoes, tomato paste, and water; cook for 5 to 7 minutes.

4. Return the chicken to the Dutch oven, stir again, and cook for another 3 minutes.

5. Increase the heat to bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat, cover, and simmer for 30 minutes.

6. Remove 1 cup of the soup, and whisk it in a medium bowl with the peanut butter until the two emulsify. Return this mixture to the soup, and stir it in to combine well. Let the stew cook for another 5 minutes, uncovered, over low. Serve!

Geoff Schwartz's BBQ Bacon Cheeseburgers with Fried Onions

Serves: 4

If you’re a New York fan, you may recognize Geoff from the New York Giants, for whom he played offensive guard. Duck fans may remember him from his time with the University of Oregon, where he started for three years at right tackle. He was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the 2008 NFL Draft and has also played with the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs. Geoff and I share a couple of mutual friends, both of whom reached out to me to tell me all about him. “You have to meet Geoff! He’s a big foodie like you!” So from one foodie to another to you, here’s Geoff’s cheeseburger recipe.

2 pounds 90/10 ground sirloin

1⁄2 teaspoon dried parsley

1⁄4 teaspoon garlic powder

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 slices thick-cut bacon

2 onions, sliced into 1⁄4-inch-thick rings

2 cups buttermilk

2 cups all-purpose flour

Vegetable oil, for frying

Your favorite barbecue sauce

4 Cheddar or Colby Jack cheese slices

4 brioche buns

Mayonnaise, for serving, optional

1. Preheat your grill to 400°F or a grill pan over medium-high.

2. Mix together the ground sirloin, dried parsley, garlic powder, and salt and pepper to taste in a large bowl. Use your hands to form the ground meat mixture into 4 even patties.

3. Arrange the bacon on the grill rack. If using a charcoal grill, be sure to place the bacon around the edge of the grill so that the grease does not start a fire. If using a gas grill, place the bacon to one side over lower heat. After the fat has slowly dripped off, you can move the bacon toward the center of the grill to finish cooking, about 10 minutes. When the bacon is nice and crisp, but not burned, remove it from the grill, and set it aside.

4. Meanwhile, in a large shallow bowl, soak the onions in the buttermilk for 5 minutes.

5. Add the burgers to the grill. While they are cooking, place the flour in another large shallow bowl, and season with salt and pepper. Remove the onion rings from the buttermilk, and coat them in the seasoned flour.

6. Heat about 4 inches oil in a large Dutch oven over medium until it reaches 375°F on a deep-fry thermometer. Test the heat of the oil by adding a small onion ring. If it burns, your oil is too hot. Place the onions in the oil, and fry for 3 minutes, until golden brown. Using a slotted spoon, transfer them to a plate covered in paper towels.

7. Keeping an eye on the burgers, flip them after 5 minutes. When they are nearly cooked, after about 10 minutes total, brush the top with the barbecue sauce. Let sit for 1 minute, then flip again, brushing the other side with barbecue sauce. Add the cheese, and remove the burgers from the grill. Add the buns to the grill to quickly heat them.

8. To build the burgers, coat the bottom buns with more barbecue sauce, top with the cheeseburger, 2 slices of bacon, some fried onions, as well as any other desired condiments. (Geoff likes mayo.) Add the top bun, and enjoy.

Butter-Poached Rib Cap with Creamed Corn and Brussels Sprouts

Contributors: Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf

Serves: 2-to-4

These recipes come from celebrity chef Michael Mina, who has won several awards from Michelin and the James Beard Foundation. In 2002, Andre Agassi first dined at Michael’s restaurant in San Francisco, and during the course of that evening a great partnership was born. Together, they formed the Mina Group, which owns and operates restaurants in San Francisco, San Jose, Dana Point, Atlantic City, and Las Vegas, where Andre is from and resides today. Michael is Andre and Steffi’s favorite chef, and if you ask them for their favorite dishes, they’ll point you in his direction. (And for good reason—his food is insanely delicious.) Michael Mina noted to me, “It’s very intimidating to cook a steak for Andre Agassi. He puts as much into his steak cookery as he would into a tennis match. So when cooking for him, I always have to be sure I’m on my best game!”

3 pounds unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1 (20-ounce) bone-in rib cap steak, split vertically into 2 pieces, about 1 1⁄4 inches thick

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 sprigs thyme

3 shallots, coarsely chopped

3 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

Jalapeño Creamed Corn

5 ears of corn

1 tablespoon butter

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 1⁄2 teaspoons jalapeño juice, or more to taste

1⁄2 jalapeño, minced, plus more for garnish

1⁄4 cup heavy cream

1. First you must clarify the butter: Warm the butter in a heavy-bottomed pot over very low heat. Three things will happen: The milk solids will rise to the top as foam, the water in the butter will settle to the bottom, and in the middle will be what you want—the fat. When all the butter is melted, skim and discard the foam, and use a ladle to transfer the butter fat—the very yellow liquid—to a clean container. When the liquid you’re ladling out of the pot starts to look much lighter in color, you’re done.

2. Set a deep skillet just large enough to hold the steaks on top of a stockpot of simmering water. Add the clarified butter, and heat to 140° to 150°F, using the probe of an instant meat thermometer to measure the temperature. Keep the water at a gentle simmer throughout cooking, and regularly check the butter’s temperature. (Don’t let the probe touch the bottom of the pan, because that will give you a false reading.)

3. Meanwhile, season the steaks generously with salt and pepper.

4. Add the thyme, shallots, garlic, and steaks to the skillet. For every inch of thickness, poach the meat for 30 minutes, until the internal temperature reaches 120°F. (Note: If the butter doesn’t totally cover

the steaks, flip them halfway through poaching.)

5. While the steaks are poaching, make the creamed corn and Brussels sprouts (page 161). Scrape the ears of corn using a corn creamer. (What’s a corn creamer? Visit peasandcornco.com.) Melt the butter in a large saucepan over low. Add the corn, and cook on medium to low, stirring constantly, until the corn has thickened and no longer has a raw taste, about 18 minutes. Season with salt, pepper, and the jalapeño juice. Stir in the minced jalapeno and heavy cream, and keep warm.

Shaved Brussels Sprouts

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons diced bacon lardon (the fatty part)

1⁄4 cup peeled and diced apples

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1⁄2 cup shaved Brussels sprouts (use a mandoline, or slice as thinly as possible)

6. Make the Brussels sprouts: Combine the butter and bacon in a medium pan set over medium. Cook for 2 minutes, occasionally scraping the bottom of the pan. Add the apples, season with salt and pepper, and cook for another 2 minutes, or until golden brown. Add the Brussels sprouts, and toss in the pan for a final 2 minutes, until softened. Serve hot.

7. Remove the steaks from the skillet, allowing the excess butter to drip back into the skillet. Season the steaks again with salt and pepper, and transfer them to a very hot cast-iron pan or grill. Sear on each

side to develop a brown crust, about 2 minutes total.

8. Divide the creamed corn between two plates, and garnish with more jalapeño. Add the steak and Brussels sprouts and serve immediately.

Jeff Green's DC-style Spicy Half Smokes

Serves: 6

Jeff Green is a fellow Marylander and such a great guy. He is one of my favorites of my dad’s clients and also one of the first that was in college when I was. Jeff is a big food fan like I am, and when I asked him what his favorite sportsfood is, he quickly replied DC-style spicy half smokes served with potato salad and honey barbecue baked beans. (I think someone used to frequent the classic DC spot Ben’s Chili Bowl.) Here you have Jeff’s half smokes recipe. Per his advice, serve these with potato salad and my BBQ Baked Beans (page 203).

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1⁄2 large white onion, diced

1 Fresno chile pepper, minced

1 pound 80/20 ground chuck beef

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 teaspoon brown mustard seeds

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon sea salt

2 tablespoons chili powder

1⁄2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or more for extra heat

2 tablespoons tomato paste

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons salted butter

1⁄4 cup all-purpose flour

1 1⁄2 cups chicken or beef broth

6 jumbo hot dogs

6 hot dog buns, lightly toasted

Hot mustard, optional

1 small red onion, diced

1. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the garlic, onion, and chile, and sauté until the onions start to become translucent, about 5 minutes. Lower the heat to medium, and stir in the ground beef, mustard, mustard seeds, cumin, salt, 1 tablespoon of the chili powder, and cayenne pepper. Mix well, and cook for about 12 minutes, using a spoon to break up the clumps of meat.

2. Stir in the tomato paste, and cook for 4 minutes. Add the vinegar, and deglaze the skillet, stirring well and scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the skillet, another 4 minutes.

3. Melt the butter in a separate medium skillet over medium. Add the flour and the remaining 1 tablespoon chili powder, and stir well. Slowly pour in the broth, whisking continuously to remove any clumps. Continue to cook, reducing the liquid by a quarter while continuously whisking, about 4 minutes.

4. Add the flour mixture to the chili and mix well to combine. Cook for 5 minutes over medium, continuing to stir.

5. Preheat your grill. Slice the hot dogs lengthwise about three-quarters of the way through, and then grill them, cut-sides down, for about 8 minutes. Spread mustard inside each bun, if desired. Place a hot dog in each, and top with a large scoop of chili. Sprinkle with some red onions.

Jaune and Antwaan Randle El's Popp’n Peach Cobbler

Serves: 6 to 8

I adore Jauné and Antwaan Randle El. They, like many of the athletes and athletes’ spouses featured in this book, are friends of mine from grad school. Both are incredibly kind and thoughtful and are such loving parents to their kids. But one of my favorite things about the pair is that they both bring a little something different to the table. Antwaan’s loud, booming voice and unmistakable laugh are impossible not to recognize anywhere. And he makes everyone smile pretty much all the time. Jauné is seemingly the quiet one—until she decides to speak—and what comes out of her mouth is consistently profound and wise. I love that about her. And I love this recipe that they shared with me—as I’m sure you will, too.

2 (14-ounce) packages roll-out piecrusts, thawed if frozen

3 (15.25-ounce) cans sliced peaches in syrup

4 tablespoons salted butter

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1⁄4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Dash of ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

Ice cream, for serving

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Roll out both piecrusts so that they fit perfectly into a 9-inch pie dish. Place one piecrust into the pie dish and bake for 15 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, drain the peaches, reserving the syrup. Combine the peaches, butter, lemon juice and zest, vanilla, nutmeg, and cinnamon in a medium saucepan.

4. Whisk 1⁄4 cup of the reserved syrup and the flour in a small bowl until smooth. Add to the pan with the peach mixture, and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes, or until the mixture boils and thickens.

5. Pour the peach filling into the prebaked piecrust. Place the remaining rolled piecrust on top, pressing the edges together to seal. Cut slits in several places in the top crust. Bake for 55 minutes, or until the top crust is golden brown.

6. Cool the cobbler for 15 minutes, and then serve warm with ice cream.