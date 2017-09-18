In our humble opinion, every week is cheese week, but why not make it official? As part of our new Best Of food series, we're creating food brackets and asking our readers to vote in every round, ultimately naming a champion. And we're starting with arguably the GOAT of foods: Cheese.

The process is very simple: Let's just call this March (or, Cheese) Madness in September. Members of our staff ranked various cheeses, and we took those rankings to create the cheese-on-cheese matchups below. The rest is up to you: There'll be a new round of voting every day (16 matchups Monday, eight on Tuesday, four on Wednesday, two on Thursday), until Friday, when our champion will be revealed.

Obviously, there's a lot on the line here: If you don't vote every day, we could face a world where Munster is crowned the greatest cheese of all, and that's not a world any of us really want to live in.

The Round 1 seeding is below. Get voting.

Check back for Round 2 on Tuesday, when the eight remaining cheeses will face off.