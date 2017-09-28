Some restaurants around the country are responding to the silent anthem protests of NFL players with a "protest" of their own: They're choosing to potentially lose some business by no longer showing NFL games at their establishments. Here is a list of some of the restaurants who've made public announcements about their 'ban' on the sport.

Baxters Family Food and Fun, Hixson, Tennessee

Statement: (via the restaurant's Facebook page): "We might lose some clients over this but I feel that it’s the right thing to do. Until the NFL comes to its senses on this National Anthem tragedy, we will no longer be showing NFL games at our restaurant. You can still view the college games on Saturday, and we will still be open on Sundays. But my grandfathers fought for our country for that symbol. They lost friends and brothers. My father served under that flag. My grandfather was awarded the Purple Heart with that flag flying high!! And I will not allow anyone to prosper hiding behind the very freedom it created!! So until further notice, we will not be showing the NFL games."

Borio's; Cicero, New York

Statement 1 (via sign posted on restaurant that is now removed): "Borio's Restaurant is thankful to be in America! Due to the recent decision of the Pittsburg Stealers team to stay in the locker room during out country's National Anthem the Borio family will no longer show the NFL in our restaurant. If and when this disrespect ends we will be happy to show this product on our restaurant again. America is great we can all make decisions!"



Statement 2: (via restaurant's Facebook page): "We would like to thank everyone for all your comments. This will be our final comment on the NFL subject. First, we would like to make it clear that we did not post or have our sign posted to the web. Our intention was never to seek publicity or incite political arguments. Our action is purely a sign of patriotism. We respect the National Anthem, the United States flag, the military and all people of this country. We hold these values near and dear to our heart. Therefore, we stand by our initial post. We will not air any NFL games at Borio's Restaurant.

Canyon Road Barn & Grill, Breckenridge, Texas

Statement: (via the restaurant's Facebook): "NOTICE: There will be no viewing of any televised NFL games on any of the six big screen TV's until further notice. For the 99 great things being an American Citizen affords us, there will always be that 1 that ignites some. Freedom of speech being exercised in this establishment so COME FOR THE FOOD BUT STAY AT HOME IF YOU WANT TO WATCH AN NFL GAME :) Put your money where your mouth is...Semper Fi."

Cooper's Landing; Cicero, New York

Statement: (via the restaurant's Facebook page. The post has now been deleted): "So after this past weekend with the NFL Cooper’s will be joining Borio’s and NOT airing the NFL games enough is enough its time for these million dollar snowfakes to stop disrespecting the Men-Women-Dogs that signed a blank check for them to act like this Hopefully things will change WE will be airing Baseball-Hockey-Mud-Water & Snow sports with Specials United We Stand".

Palmetto Restaurant and Ale House, Greenville, South Carolina.

Statement: (via the restaurant's Facebook): "There's no change in my position. Palmetto Restaurant and Ale House will not be showing NFL games until the NFL rids itself of protest by their employees during the presentation of colors and the national anthem."

Sarita's Grill & Cantina Denham; Denham Springs, Louisiana

Statement: (via the restaurant's Facebook page): "NFL Update. Until further notice, Sarita's has decided not to broadcast any future NFL games or the NFL Network. We respect everyone's right to freedom of speech; however, we do not support anyone that disrespects our Flag, our Country and the people who have fought and/or died for the freedoms that we have."

WOW Cafe & Wingery; St. Bernard, Louisiana

Statement: (via the restaurant's Facebook page): "I apologize to all of our guests but we will not be viewing the Saints game today in house. Some of our local players chose to sit during the National Anthem, which will not be supported or praised at WOW. Again, we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you"