Kyrie Irving has Apparently Gone to a Plant-Based Diet

‘I had to get away from the animals.’

By Jeremy Woo
October 12, 2017

Kyrie Irving says and does many things on a regular basis, and some of them are head-scratching, and some of them are not.

We’ll let you be the judge of this one, but it appears Kyrie has gone to a plant-based diet. (It may not be 100% vegan.)

“This season I've been on more of a plant-based diet diet, getting away from all the animals and all that. I had to get away from that,” Irving said after Wednesday’s preseason game. “My energy is up and my body feels amazing.”

This I can believe, perhaps more so than the world being flat.

