J.R. Smith Says He Drinks Coffee with Eight Creams and Eight Sugars

The legend of J.R. Smith continues to grow.

By Nihal Kolur
October 13, 2017

J.R. Smith has always been a bit eccentric.

From not wearing a shirt for what seemed like three days after the Cavs won the 2016 NBA Championship, to basically driving a $450,000 tank around New York City, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard has never been afraid to show his true colors. His antics have prompted teammates and fans to ask, how does J.R. Smith have so much energy?

On Friday, Smith answered the age-old question. On Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye's Road Trippin' podcast, J.R. revealed to the world how he maintains his unrivaled spirit.

"I get an extra large hot coffee with eight creams and eight sugars," Smith said. 

Wait, what? I'm not here to judge, but that doesn't exactly seem healthy.

When host Allie Clifton asked Smith how he sleeps with all of the sugar and caffeine, Smith, in true fashion, responded, "I don't sleep without coffee. So imagine me with coffee."

Smith later revealed he prefers Dunkin' Donuts coffee over Starbucks because Starbucks is "too expensive." 

Never change, J.R.

