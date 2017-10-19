Taco Bell's Kit Kat Chocoladilla Is Coming to America

Break me off a piece.

By Nihal Kolur
October 19, 2017

Just when you thought Taco Bell couldn't get any better, the Mexican fast-food giant announced a new Kit Kat Quesadilla as twist to their conventional Chocodilla. While the latter was loaded with melted chocolate chips, the former will essentially be a grilled tortilla with Kit Kat bars (!) inside. 

The Kit Kat Chocoladilla has been sold in the UK for almost a year, but will now enter the United States market at select locations in Wisconsin.

 

I don't know about you, but my mouth is watering just looking at it. And the best part is that it's being sold for just $1. 

Why get a Kit Kat bar when you can just get a Chocoladilla instead? Some locations will even have a Twix version, but obviously the Kit Kat version is superior.

