Just when you thought Taco Bell couldn't get any better, the Mexican fast-food giant announced a new Kit Kat Quesadilla as twist to their conventional Chocodilla. While the latter was loaded with melted chocolate chips, the former will essentially be a grilled tortilla with Kit Kat bars (!) inside.

The Kit Kat Chocoladilla has been sold in the UK for almost a year, but will now enter the United States market at select locations in Wisconsin.

The Chocodilla made with @Kit_Kat_Break ✌️🇬🇧😍 Thursday, why so good? pic.twitter.com/cdiHQ7X645 — Taco Bell UK (@tacobelluk) October 20, 2016

I don't know about you, but my mouth is watering just looking at it. And the best part is that it's being sold for just $1.

Why get a Kit Kat bar when you can just get a Chocoladilla instead? Some locations will even have a Twix version, but obviously the Kit Kat version is superior.

Break me off a piece.