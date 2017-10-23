What's The Best Halloween Candy of All? We Made Another Bracket

Quickly

  • Reese's Peanut Butter Cups? Snickers? Starbust? The latest installment of our 'The Best Of' food series may be the toughest yet: Picking the ultimate Halloween candy. We've narrowed it to sixteen choices. Vote below:
By The SI Staff
October 23, 2017

We've made brackets to decide the champion of cheese and barbecue so far, and now, in the final week of October, the natural next step in our 'Best Of' food series is Halloween candy. To make this crucial choice, we're again putting it back in the hands of the people. 

Some logistics here: Despite the plethora of options available here, the selection committee has narrowed it down to 16 types of candy to keep it consistent with the structure of the first two brackets. Because of those limited options, we left off some options that are similar, but not equal, in form to some of the other candy included. (For example, Reese's Pieces are left off of the list, but Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are on. Sorry in advance to the Reese's Pieces stans out there.) We're also picking common Halloween candy, which can be very different than the candy you may eat at different times of the year (for example, some classic movie theater candies, like sno-caps, are not particularly popular Halloween give-aways.) 

Anyway, that's a lot of explaining for a pretty simple task: You're voting on your favorite candy. There will be a new round every day until Friday, when the winner will be revealed. The first round is below. Don't @ us.

Check back tomorrow for Round 2. 

