We're all in need of a little bit of a distraction right now. So, after our 'Best Of' week began last weekend with our Cheese Bracket (still can't believe No. 1 Mozzarella went down to Cheddar), we're moving onto something our national College Football writer is very familiar with: Barbecue. We turned to Andy Staples to provide us with the top 16 seeds, and, as with the cheese, you'll vote on the best below. We'll move on with each new round throughout the week, until the BBQ Champion is revealed on Friday. The seeds and their explanations for them are below, and then you can get onto the voting.

No. 1 Pork spare ribs: Everyone loves ribs, and the relative ease of cooking the higher fat version means they're probably going to taste great no matter where you get them.

No. 2 Brisket: This cut of the cow is difficult to cook perfectly, but when it is, it's transcendent.

No. 3 Pulled pork: Plain or on a sandwich, the shredded meat of the shoulder or Boston butt always satisfies.

No. 4 Beef rib: It looks like something Fred Flintstone would order and—when cooked properly—tastes like something served in a white tablecloth restaurant. The biggest turn-off these days is the price.

No. 5 Sausage: The third piece of what they call the Holy Trinity in Texas (with brisket and pork spare ribs) probably draws the fiercest emotions. For some it's a must-have; others leave it off the plate entirely.

No. 6 Wings: The smoked wing tastes better and is better for you than the fried wing, but it takes longer to cook and is far more difficult to get right.

No. 7 Tri-tip: This is a controversial entry, because it isn't really barbecue (which is a dead animal cooked using indirect heat). This beef cut is best cooked Santa Maria style, which uses a grill on a pulley system that lowers the meat closer to the flame during the cook. But the taste erases any boundary, even the indirect/direct heat line.

No. 8 Chicken (non wing): The easiest poultry to smoke tastes wonderful, but when ribs, brisket and pulled pork are also on the menu, it's tough to justify the space on the plate.

No. 9 Turkey: Smoke adds a lot to the blandest of poultry, but only the best places get turkey right. It's easy to dry out, and that makes ordering it a gamble.

No. 10 Baby back ribs: These coasted in here on reputation alone, because baby backs don't have enough fat to smoke properly. They always end up dry, but that Chili's commercial keeps them relevant.

No. 11 Pork Tenderloin: This lean meat usually needs to be wrapped in bacon or stuffed with sausage to keep it moist, but who's complaining about pork wrapped or stuffed with more pork?

No. 12 Mutton: Expect the readers in Kentucky to pull hard for the meat that their state does better than anyone else.

No. 13 Lamb neck: Little Miss Barbecue in Phoenix used to smoke a dynamite version of this, but it got too cost prohibitive. If you find this delicacy, devour it.

No. 14 Beef cheek: The proprietors of LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin are trying to expand everyone's smoked meat horizons. This is one of their favorite cuts to smoke.

No. 15 Burger: It is possible to cook a burger using smoke and indirect heat. The only problem is the direct heat version is the quintessential American dish and usually tastes just as good or better.

No. 16 Tofu: Vegetarians have tried to smoke their flavorless soybean mush and then tried to convince themselves it's edible. It will be a joy to watch tofu get smoked—pun intended—by No. 1 seed ribs.

Check back tomorrow for Round 2.