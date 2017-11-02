Charles Barkley Just Said 'Being a Vegetarian Isn't Real'

NBA legend turned analyst Charles Barkley likes picking fights, and he found his next opponent on Thursday night in the pregame leading up the Warriors–Spurs game.

His target this time—vegetarians.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Because according to Barkley, "nobody doesn't like meat."

"There's no such thing as a vegetarian." 😂 pic.twitter.com/S0R6V67Z2y — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 3, 2017

In the segment, he said "there's no such thing as a vegetarian."

We already know Barkley loves his pizza, but this obsession is news to us all.

So if you ever happen to have Barkley over for dinner, make sure meat is on the menu.