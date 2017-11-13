Aaron Judge Is The New Face Of Pepsi

The Yankees star is hitting home runs on and off the field.

By Nihal Kolur
November 13, 2017

Yankees outfielder and likely Rookie of the Year winner Aaron Judge will serve as the new spokesperson for Pepsi, the company announced Monday. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed, Pepsi did say Judge signed a multiyear deal.

"We are thrilled to welcome Aaron to the Pepsi family," said Justin Toman, Senior Director, Sports Marketing, PepsiCo. "He's one of the biggest rising stars in baseball and we're looking forward to working together to engage baseball enthusiasts in new and unique ways next season and beyond."

"His style of play embodies fun and excitement, and that's what we're all about," Toman added. "From his amazing catches to his monstrous home runs, whether you are a Yankee fan or not, you have to watch him. How he handles himself makes him a great ambassador for our brand and company on and off the field."

Judge will represent Pepsi beverages, including regular, diet Pepsi and Pepsi zero sugar. Toman says the company will gear up for Opening Day next year, putting resources into the beginning of the 2018 season.

"I am very excited to be working with Pepsi. Having grown up with Pepsi in my home, it makes this partnership even more special," said Judge. "Just like Pepsi, I always try to find ways to celebrate this great sport with our fans. They're now providing me another way to share my passion for the game."

During the season, Judge instructed his agent Page Odle to wait for the end of the season to collect endorsements. The 6-foot-7 star previously had deals with Rawlings and Under Armour, as well as Fanatics. Last week, Judge was announced as the cover athlete for the popular video game "MLB The Show '18."

Before this past season, Pepsi was the official soft drink of Major League Baseball, which switched to Coca-Cola in April. Pepsi, however, still has deals with many teams, including the Yankees.

