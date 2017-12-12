This article first appeared on Food & Wine by Adam Campbell-Schmitt

It’s not unusual for Oreo cookies to come in odd flavors anymore. Some days it seems like we’ve seen it all, from waffles and syrup to cookie butter to hot cocoa. Then there were Swedish Fish, popping candies, and Peepsflavors. Oh and don’t forget peanut butter and jelly. So when Oreo released a “Mystery” cookie earlier this year, there were just as many guesses as to what it couldn’t be as there were to what it could. As it turns out, our taste buds here at Food & Wine cracked the case. Oreo’s newest flavor is Fruity Pebbles.

Yep, we’re talking the Flintstones-themed breakfast cereal that’s basically Rice Krispies and Trix all rolled into one. Back in October, we correctly guessed the cookie’s flavor which featured chocolate wafers (as usual) with a cereal-infused creme in between. Other than that, the packaging was all white and no further clues were given.

At the time we described the tasting experience thusly:

Upon opening the package, we were immediately hit with a waft of artificial fruit flavor. The cookies, however, look no different than the traditional black and white Oreos we’re used to seeing, though they do appear to be double stuffed. The wafers themselves are chocolate-flavored, but it's the creme that gives off the distinct aroma we first encountered. So, we asked the Food & Wine staff to write down their best guesses as to what the mysterious flavor could be and the results were almost unanimously "Fruity Pebbles."

The “Mystery Oreos” were part of a contest that asked fans of the cookies (and let’s be honest, who isn’t a fan?) to guess the flavor by going to the promotion’s website and submitting their answer for a chance to win $50,000. Truth be told, Oreo actually did release a “fruity crisp” cereal flavor once, but the wafers were the golden variety. And when it came down to it, our guesses wavered between a hard “Fruity Pebbles” and the more encompassing “Cereal Milk,” but needless to say we’re pretty happy with our palates right about now. Perhaps not as happy as whoever just won fifty grand, but we’ll take it!