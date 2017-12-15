Where to Eat, Drink Near Hawai'i Bowl 2017

The Hawai'i Bowl between Fresno State and Houston is at 8:30 p.m. EST on Christmas Eve. It ranked No. 22 on Eric Single's Entertainment Bowl Rankings. He wrote: “Ed Oliver’s disruptive dominance in the middle of the line is the gift that keeps on giving for those who have stuck with Houston games even after Tom Herman jumped to Texas. After playing Washington and Alabama in back-to-back weeks in December, Jeff Tedford’s Fresno State team has earned itself a Christmas Eve in Hawaii.​"

If you happen to be in town for this matchup and are looking for some places to eat, our friends at Yelp have some suggestions. They filtered their results within ~2 miles of the stadium.

The Alley Restaurant Bar & Grill​

99-115 Aiea Heights Dr # 310, Aiea, HI 96701

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 1056 | Miles from Aloha Stadium: 0.4

Sample review (from Natasha T.): "How have I never reviewed this place before?! Always crowded and always a great visit, The Alley is one of my favorite spots to get local dishes in Aiea. Of course the furikake ahi is my fave, plus they have a ton of sinful desserts like pumpkin crunch! Love eating here."

Teddy's Bigger Burgers

98-150 Kaonohi St Ste C-115 Alea, HI 96701

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 437 | Miles from Aloha Stadium: 1.3

Sample review (from Kathy Y.): "What's better than a hot messy burger with bacon and avocado! soooo yummy. Got luck with parking right in front we were promptly greeted when we arrived, too may choices to choose from. Burgers are great but can get pricey! Cooked to order we waited about 10 minutes to get them to deliver it to our table, nice location but it can get noisy in there. [If you have an ID Card you can get a discount]"

Hughley's Southern Cuisine

99-080 Kauhale St Aiea, HI 96701

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 534 | Miles from Aloha Stadium: 0.5

Sample review (from Lauren M.): "SO AUTHENTIC and SO DELICIOUS. It's so good it triggers memories from back home in the south east and it makes me get the feels... This place is a tasty walk down memory lane for me!"