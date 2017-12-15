The New Mexico Bowl between Colorado State and Marshall is at 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, December 16. It ranked No. 23on Eric Single's Entertainment Bowl Rankings. He wrote: “A game can only drop so far in these rankings if it features a receiver with a very real chance at going for 200-plus yards, and Colorado State senior Michael Gallup is just that kind of player.”

If you happen to be in town for this matchup and are looking for some places to eat and drink, our friends at Yelp passed along some suggestions, which we've listed out below.

SIDETRACK BREWING COMPANY

413 2nd St. SW; Albuquerque, NM 87102

Yelp Stars: 4.5 | Reviews: 43 | Miles from Dreamstyle Stadium: 1.3

Sample Yelp Review: "In the shadows of downtown between Lead and Coal lies a cozy railroad-themed brewery serving up a delicious lineup of beer. I appreciate small, quaint, brewing operations. There's a certain friendliness and "homey" feeling that you don't get at the bigger brewpubs. Sidetrack is just that way. I appreciate the knowledge of the staff, the coziness of the space, and the beers that deliver delicious flavor. Did I mention they have cask beer?" (—Carolyn P.)

BISTRONOMY B2B

3118 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 432 | Miles from Dreamstyle Stadium: 1.5

Sample Yelp Review: "Cool feel, love all the artwork on the walls. Local beer, wine, and food only. Staff is accommodating and welcoming. Only thing was they had quite a few drink and food options on the menu not available to order. Highly recommend though. Fries were phenomenal with the pesto mayo." (—Whitney. A)

TWO FOOLS TAVERN

3211 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 363 | Miles from Dreamstyle Stadium: 1.6

Sample Yelp Review: "Two Fools is a traditional Irish pub, in the American sense. Emphasis is placed on the selection of whiskeys, and the menu features fare from "across the pond," EG meat pies, fish and chips, scotch eggs...The wings are a selling point for me, and their "baker's dozen" can make a meal for two...The atmosphere is celebratory but restrained, cool and fun but not intrusive or anxious. The bar service is typically better than at tables." (—Vaughn F.)