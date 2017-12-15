The Sun Bowl between NC State and Arizona State is at 3:00 p.m. EST on Dec. 29. It ranked No. 30 on Eric Single’s Entertainment Bowl Rankings. He wrote: “The Sun Devils’ final game before the official start of the Herm Edwards era comes against an NC State team that has beaten just three teams that finished with winning records this year. The Wolfpack faithful thought this season might end somewhere a little closer to the beach than El Paso, but they have several young receivers to be excited about. Sophomores Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers and do-everything weapon Jaylen Samuels could rip off some big plays against Arizona State’s suspect defense."

If you happen to be in town for this matchup and are looking for some places to eat, our friends at Yelp have some suggestions.

Rib Hut

2612 N Mesa St El Paso, TX 79902

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 87 | Miles from Sun Bowl: 0.5

Sample review (from Charles Y.): "I've never tried anything here other than the Ribeye Steak Sandwich, which is my favorite. Service is consistently good and my sandwich with beans and mac/cheese is a craving I cant resist from time to time. My wife is not a fan and can speak better of different dishes but I'll stand behind the Steak Sandwich!​"

The Hoppy Monk

4141 N Mesa St El Paso, TX 79902

Yelp Stars: 4.5 | Reviews: 385 | Miles from Sun Bowl: 1.3

Sample review (from Chelsea B.): "This is a great El Paso spot to hang. They had darts and great customer service. You could tell the staff really cared to carefully and perfectly make and mix your cocktail. They also are all about sticking it to the man and carry countless drafts and bottles that are local and yummy. The atmosphere is a nice dim chill out feel. They also had food, I didn't get any, but it looked great. They use local ingredients and serve food late. I really loved this place and will make a point to stop in next time I am in the area!"

Rubiks Arcade Bar

4025 N Mesa St El Paso, TX 79902

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 40 | Miles from Sun Bowl: 1.0

Sample review (from Meghan J.): "As a kid "born in the 80s, raised in the 90s", Rubiks is one of my favorite places in town. They have just about any game you can think of, and each are priced pretty reasonably to play without breaking the bank. (My change does seem to run out more quickly marathoning through Time Crisis though!) Come with fun-loving friends, have a Talk Nerdy to Me, and relish in some childhood nostalgia!"