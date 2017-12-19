The Belk Bowl between Wake Forest and Texas A&M kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday, December 29. It ranked No. 26 on Eric Single's Entertainment Bowl Rankings. He wrote: "Greg Dortch's absence won't stop Demon Deacons QB John Wolford from chucking it around the yard in his final game, but there may not be enough on the line for this to devolve into a back-and-forth shootout."

If you happen to be in town for this matchup and are looking for some places to eat and drink, our friends at Yelp passed along some suggestions, which we've listed out below. They've filtered their results within ~2 miles of the stadium.

Palmer St.

412 W. Palmer St, Charlotte, NC, 28203

Yelp Stars: 4.5 | Reviews: 16 | Miles from Bank of America Stadium: 0.3

Sample Yelp Review: "They have a wide variety of arcade games (many on continual free play) and pinball (50 cents), as well as an excellent selection of craft beer and food/bites. They've also recently started serving liquor if that's more your style.​ (—Chsistopher S.)

Courtyard Hooligans

140 Brevard CT, Charlotte, NC 28202

Yelp Stars: 4.5 | Reviews: 37 | Miles from Bank of America Stadium: 0.3

Sample Yelp Review: "Courtyard Hooligans is also the official Charlotte bar for the American Outlaws, the supporting group for the United States Men's and Women's National Teams. Scarves from clubs around the world adorn the ceiling and walls along with signed jerseys and soccer paraphernalia. They have a great draft beer selection including a lot of local brews from Charlotte and around the Carolinas. They do not serve food, but they do allow you to bring food in.​" (—John H.)

Seoul Food Meat Company

1400 S. Church St. Ste A, Charlotte, NC, 28203



Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 516 | Miles from Bank of America Stadium: 0.5

Sample Yelp Review: "Seoul has redefined wings for me. Crispy, big, meaty, and sauced so well. We did the half and half wings, kimchi slaw, Ramen Mac and cheese, and sweet potato birds nest. The best was the wings and service. The staff was personable and the wings were out of this world. The best amount of crisp and we got the half and half sauces. Both the spicy bbq and soy garlic were delicious.​" (—Maura A.)