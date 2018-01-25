Margarita Sunrise

January 25, 2018

Recipe from Southern Living

Two classic tequila cocktails come together in a drink that's tangy and sweet, and almost as beautiful as a real sunrise. For this stunning presentation, pour the grenadine into the bottom of your glasses and then carefully pour the tequila mixture on top.

Total time Yield
10 minutes 1 serving

 

Ingredients

  • Fresh lime wedge (optional)
  • Margarita salt (optional)
  • 1/3 cup fresh lime juice*
  • 3 tablespoons orange liqueur
  • 3 tablespoons orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons tequila
  • 1/3 to 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • Ice
  • 3 tablespoons club soda or lemon-lime soft drink
  • 2 teaspoons grenadine

Directions

  • 1. Rub rim of a chilled margarita glass with lime wedge, and dip rim in salt to coat, if desired.

    2. Pour lime juice, liqueur, orange juice, tequila, and powdered sugar over ice in a cocktail shaker. Cover with lid, and shake until thoroughly chilled. Strain into prepared glass. Add club soda or lemon-lime soft drink for a little fizz, if desired. Top with grenadine. Serve immediately.

    3.  *1/3 cup thawed frozen limeade concentrate may be substituted for fresh lime juice. Omit powdered sugar, and proceed with recipe as directed.

    4.  Note: For testing purposes only, we used Cointreau for orange liqueur and Jose Cuervo Especial for tequila.

    5.  Make any size batch of this recipe by simply multiplying the ingredient measurements by the desired number of servings. For larger batches, stir together all ingredients in a pitcher until powdered sugar is dissolved. Chill and serve over ice. For a sweeter drink, use 1/2 cup powdered sugar instead of 1/3 cup.

     

     

