Margarita Sunrise

2. Pour lime juice, liqueur, orange juice, tequila, and powdered sugar over ice in a cocktail shaker. Cover with lid, and shake until thoroughly chilled. Strain into prepared glass. Add club soda or lemon-lime soft drink for a little fizz, if desired. Top with grenadine. Serve immediately.

3. *1/3 cup thawed frozen limeade concentrate may be substituted for fresh lime juice. Omit powdered sugar, and proceed with recipe as directed.

4. Note: For testing purposes only, we used Cointreau for orange liqueur and Jose Cuervo Especial for tequila.

5. Make any size batch of this recipe by simply multiplying the ingredient measurements by the desired number of servings. For larger batches, stir together all ingredients in a pitcher until powdered sugar is dissolved. Chill and serve over ice. For a sweeter drink, use 1/2 cup powdered sugar instead of 1/3 cup.



