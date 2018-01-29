Don't feel like making small talk with strangers at someone else's Super Bowl party this year? No worries—we've asked Yelp to compile a list of some of the best sports bars across America. Your local spot will likely not be on this list—there are only 10, and they span the entire U.S.,from Honolulu to Arlington, but if you happen to be in one of these cities for the Big Game, and are a fan of an overwhelming amount of television screens and bar food, one of these will satisfy your cravings.

While we would have loved hit and rank all of these spots on our own (especially the one in Hawaii!) we had to defer to research experts at Yelp, who used the following methodology to come up with this list: "All the businesses on this list are in the 'sports bar' category on Yelp and are not a large chain. "Best" is measure using an algorithm that looks at the number of reviews and star rating for a business. To ensure geographic diversity, only two businesses per state were included in the list."

Home Bar & Grill: Honolulu, HI

1683 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu, HI 96826

Yelp Stars: 4 1/2 out of 5 | Reviews: 1,056



Sample Yelp review (from K.S.): "If I was going to be here longer I'd go back! We went 2 times in 4 days....a local hangout bar with great food....burgers....salads.....and OMG the soybeans with garlic and butter were fabulous. We were there the night that Alabama won the NCAA football championship and the bar was on packed and fun! Go here!"

Barleymash: San Diego, CA

600 5th Ave, San Diego, CA, 92101

Yelp Stars: 4/5 | Reviews: 2037

Sample Yelp Review: (from Jimmy B.): "Sunday football is big here. Seating is wherever you'd like and what's available. We were lucky to get a table right off the bat. Both of the waitresses that served us were great and friendly. Although they didn't give their names, they made sure that we got our orders in, our drinks were filled or replaced, and asked if we had any questions. I recommend splitting one of the iron fries. It's a pretty hefty amount for one person. I'd definitely come back here."

Theory: Chicago, IL

9 W. Hubbard St., Chicago, IL 60654

*Note to Eagles fans! This one is a Patriots bar*

Yelp Stars: 4/5 | Reviews: 615

Sample Yelp Review (from Charles M.): "As a Patriots fan this is the place to be for games during football season. I've been in here a few times with big groups and this place doesn't disappoint...Great for appetizers and pitchers with a group of friends, but also a solid place for a date in River North. I've had a handful of appetizers and they've all been great, as well as of a few of the sandwiches. The service is great and the vibe is fun. I would definitely recommend this spot if you're in the area!"

The Taco Shop At Underdog's: San Francisco, CA

1824 Irving St. San Francisco, CA 94122

Yelp Stars: 4/5 | Reviews: 1,638

Sample Yelp Review (from Catie F.): "How have I lived in the Sunset for almost two years, and not discovered this place sooner?! This is the perfect, laid-back, fun, casual spot. I love the picnic-style seating, the arcade games, and ... all of the Michigan gear they have around. (Note to self: come back for a football game.)"

Lansdowne Road: New York, NY

599 10th Ave b/t 44th St & 43rd St.

Yelp Stars: 4/5 | Reviews: 376

Sample Yelp Review (from Sylvia B.): "Always have a good time here! You have to get the garlic parmesan wings. They are so good...sometimes it takes awhile for the food to come​."

Santisi Brothers: Phoenix, AZ

2710 W. Bell Rd Ste 1115, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Yelp Stars: 4/5 | Reviews: 368

Sample Yelp Review (from Jim M.): "Best sports bar in the valley. Hundreds of tvs and really good food. The best wings anywhere. The staff is very attentive and remember you!! They have something for everyone here. Just a great place to stuff your face drink beers and watch sports."

Sporting Life Bar: Las Vegas, NV

7770 S. Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89139

Yelp Stars: 4/5 | Reviews: 179

Sample Yelp Review (from Taylor S.): "This bar is the most chill and friendly local bar that I've had the pleasure to visit in town. All the patrons I've met are all personable and friendly. This is also one of the only bars in town where you can request your own speaker to tune into the sound of each individual TV for any event."

Mister Tramps Sports Pub and Cafe: Austin, TX

8565 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78758

*Note to Patriots fans! This one is an Eagles bar*

Yelp Stars: 4/5 | Reviews: 260

Sample Yelp Review (from Paul R.): "Tramps is a dive bar and is in desperate need of a good hosing down but it is a great place to catch a game. There is an extensive craft beer selection, daily drink and food specials. We both ordered the Philly cheese steaks and onion rings. The sandwich was delicious and the rings were fried to perfection. We both loved the fresh rolls and the large deli pickle spear."

Crystal City Sports Pub: Arlington, VA

529 23rd St S, Arlington, VA, 22202

Yelp Stars: 3.5/5 | Reviews: 460

Sample Yelp Review (from Steven L.): "Typical sports bar with actually three floors of viewing. Been here a few times for football games and decided to come on a Sunday football. Each floor has a specific "main" volume game which is fine. Never sat at first floor but has a bar area and also inside and outside seating. The second floor is much smaller but has more a pub type feel with fewer tvs and larger bar seating. The third floor is a tv paradise to many to count tvs through the room with three main projector screens showing multiple games then another full bar seating area. The flood typical bar food nachos were very good and the burger got the job done."

Biggio's: Houston, TX

Marriott Marquis Houston: 1777 Walker St. Houston, TX 77010



Yelp Stars: 3/5 | Reviews: 147

Sample Yelp Review (from Adrianna E.): "If you like sports and eclectic people watching worthy crowds , this is a must see spot . Impressive ceiling to floor sports screens with multiple games on at once and in the very swanky Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston, Biggio's is an upscale sports bar with fancy drinks and a variety of cool things to eat."