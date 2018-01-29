Recipe from Cochon555 Culinary Competition + Cookbook
|Yield
|10-12 servings
Ingredients
- 5 lbs. baby back ribs cut in ‘2-rib’ sections
- 4 tablespoons peanut oil
- 7 tablespoons Chinese salted black beans (not the seasoned variety)
- 4 tablespoons hoisin
- 4 tablespoons oyster sauce
- 10 whole smashed and peeled garlic cloves
- 4 tablespoons soy sauce
- 8 tablespoons sugar
- 2/3 cup hot water
- 2/3 cup rice wine (or sake)
- 8 whole dried red chiles
- ½ cup minced scallion
Directions
1. Combine the salted black beans, garlic, soy, sugar, hoisin, oyster sauce and water.
2. Place a very large wok (or large cast iron pot or heavy enameled casserole) on high heat. Preheat for 2-3 minutes.
3. Add oil and swirl to cover the bottom half of the wok/pot. Add the scallions and chilies till wilted slightly and coated with oil.
4. Swirl the wok around again and add the ribs.
5. Toss occasionally for 4 to 5 minutes to cook and char evenly.
6. BE CAREFUL NOT TO SCORCH, but you do want to put a nice sear on these pieces of meat. Lower heat if needed to keep temperature correct.
7. Give the liquid seasoning blend a final stir and add to the wok/pot. Bring to a boil. Stir. and lower temperature to maintain a simmer.
8. Cover the wok and cook for 1 hour, simmering and stirring occasionally.
9. Remove from heat.
10. Pour off sauce and skim any fat through a colander or sieve into a mixing cup.
11. Pour sauce back over ribs and SLOWLY simmer uncovered for 10 to 15 minutes.
12. Sauce should reduce to a rich consistency.
13. Serve ribs on a platter. Garnish with more minced scallion and serve, ideally with steamed rice and stir-fried broccolini.