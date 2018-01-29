Bourbon, Pork and Pecan Pie with Leaf Lard Crust

Directions

Pie Crust

1. Mix the 2 cups of the flour, salt and sugar together lightly in a mixing bowl or in the bowl of a food processor.

2. Add the butter and lard chunks and cut into the flour using a pastry cutter or by pulsing the food processor. The mixture should look like large crumbs and begin to cling together in clumps. Add the remaining ½ cup of flour and mix lightly or pulse the processor two or three times.

3. Sprinkle the water over the dough and with hands or a wooden spoon mix in until dough holds together.

4. Shape the dough into two discs.

5. Using two sheets of parchment paper that is at least twelve inches square each, place a disc of dough between them. (If the dough is sticky for any reason, don’t worry. Just sprinkle some flour on the parchment to get started. You shouldn’t have to add much and it will stop sticking.) Starting at the center roll the pin out to the edge. Turn the dough and parchment as necessary and continue rolling, always from the center to the outer edge. The goal is to have a circle shape that will be just slightly larger than the pie dish. After a couple rolls, lift the parchment paper away from the dough to loosen and replace the parchment. Flip the whole thing and loosen the other paper sheet. Continue rolling until the dough is about eleven inches in diameter for a nine inch pie dish.

6. When the dough circle is the desired size (hover the pie pan over the dough to check if the dough circle is large enough) loosen both sheets of parchment by lifting them away and then replacing them on the dough. Keep one sheet of paper on the dough and use it to lift the dough and flip it into the pie dish. Take care to center the dough in the dish. Remove the paper.

7. Carefully lift the edges of the dough and scoot the dough into the bottom corners of the dish. Try not to trap any air under the bottom crust.

8. This pie lined dish can go into the refrigerator while the 2nd crust is rolled out in the same fashion with the parchment paper. Prepare the pie filling.

Pie Filling

1. Preheat Oven to 350 degrees.

2. Place a thin layer of pulled pork on each pie crust.

3. Mix corn syrup, eggs, sugar, butter, vanilla and bourbon using a spoon. Stir in pecans. Pour filling into pie crust.

4. Bake on center rack of oven for 60 to 70 minutes (see tips for doneness, below). Cool for 2 hours on wire rack before serving.