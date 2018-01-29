Crudités with Spinach Artichoke and Basil Pesto Dips

Noah Fecks
January 29, 2018

Recipe from PJ Calapa, The Spaniard, New York City

Yield
8-10 servings

 

Ingredients

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
  • 2 cups canned, drained artichoke hearts (two 14-ounce cans)
  • 10 ounces thawed frozen chopped spinach, squeezed dry
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Crystal hot sauce
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • 1/2 tsp ground black pepper
BASIL PESTO DIP
  • 2 cups arugula leaves
  • 2 cups basil leaves
  • 1/2 cup olive oil, plus one teaspoon
  • 1 large head of garlic, halved horizontally
  • ¼ cup pine nuts, toasted
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Spinach Artichoke Dip

1. Coarsely chop or pulse artichoke hearts in a food processor. In a large bowl, combine artichokes and spinach. Fold in all remaining ingredients. Serve chilled.

Basil Pesto Dip

1. Preheat the oven to 300°. Arrange the garlic cut side up on a sheet of foil and drizzle with the teaspoon of olive oil. Season the garlic with salt and pepper and wrap it in the foil. Roast the garlic for about 1 hour, until very soft. Let cool, then squeeze the garlic cloves out of the skins and mash.

2. Meanwhile, in a small skillet, toast the pine nuts over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until light golden all over, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool.

3. Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil and fill a bowl with ice water. Blanch the basil in the saucepan for 15 seconds. Transfer the basil to the ice water; drain well and squeeze out all of the excess water.

4. In a food processor or blender, pulse the pine nuts with the garlic until finely chopped. Add the basil and arugula and pulse until minced, scraping down the side of the bowl. With the machine on, add the 1/2 cup of olive oil in a thin stream and process until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

5. Serve dips with chilled fresh raw vegetables.

    You May Like

    More eats

    Subscribe & Save

    Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
    Subscribe Now

    Sign Up for our Newsletter

    Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
    Sign up Now

    Forgot Password

    close

    Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

     

    Enter valid email address

    Manage Profile

    close

    Edit Favorite Teams

    close

    Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

    Teams In Your Area

    Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

      My Teams

        Combined-Shape Close
          • No team results found.

        Edit Favorite Reporters

        close

        Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

        My Favorite Reporters

        Add Reporters