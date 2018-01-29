Crudités with Spinach Artichoke and Basil Pesto Dips

Recipe from PJ Calapa, The Spaniard, New York City
|Yield
|8-10 servings
Ingredients
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
- 2 cups canned, drained artichoke hearts (two 14-ounce cans)
- 10 ounces thawed frozen chopped spinach, squeezed dry
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon Crystal hot sauce
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp ground black pepper
BASIL PESTO DIP
- 2 cups arugula leaves
- 2 cups basil leaves
- 1/2 cup olive oil, plus one teaspoon
- 1 large head of garlic, halved horizontally
- ¼ cup pine nuts, toasted
- Salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Spinach Artichoke Dip
1. Coarsely chop or pulse artichoke hearts in a food processor. In a large bowl, combine artichokes and spinach. Fold in all remaining ingredients. Serve chilled.
Basil Pesto Dip
1. Preheat the oven to 300°. Arrange the garlic cut side up on a sheet of foil and drizzle with the teaspoon of olive oil. Season the garlic with salt and pepper and wrap it in the foil. Roast the garlic for about 1 hour, until very soft. Let cool, then squeeze the garlic cloves out of the skins and mash.
2. Meanwhile, in a small skillet, toast the pine nuts over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until light golden all over, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool.
3. Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil and fill a bowl with ice water. Blanch the basil in the saucepan for 15 seconds. Transfer the basil to the ice water; drain well and squeeze out all of the excess water.
4. In a food processor or blender, pulse the pine nuts with the garlic until finely chopped. Add the basil and arugula and pulse until minced, scraping down the side of the bowl. With the machine on, add the 1/2 cup of olive oil in a thin stream and process until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.
5. Serve dips with chilled fresh raw vegetables.