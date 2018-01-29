Crudités with Spinach Artichoke and Basil Pesto Dips

Directions

Spinach Artichoke Dip

1. Coarsely chop or pulse artichoke hearts in a food processor. In a large bowl, combine artichokes and spinach. Fold in all remaining ingredients. Serve chilled.

Basil Pesto Dip

1. Preheat the oven to 300°. Arrange the garlic cut side up on a sheet of foil and drizzle with the teaspoon of olive oil. Season the garlic with salt and pepper and wrap it in the foil. Roast the garlic for about 1 hour, until very soft. Let cool, then squeeze the garlic cloves out of the skins and mash.

2. Meanwhile, in a small skillet, toast the pine nuts over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until light golden all over, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool.

3. Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil and fill a bowl with ice water. Blanch the basil in the saucepan for 15 seconds. Transfer the basil to the ice water; drain well and squeeze out all of the excess water.

4. In a food processor or blender, pulse the pine nuts with the garlic until finely chopped. Add the basil and arugula and pulse until minced, scraping down the side of the bowl. With the machine on, add the 1/2 cup of olive oil in a thin stream and process until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

5. Serve dips with chilled fresh raw vegetables.