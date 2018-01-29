Korean Fried Chicken

January 29, 2018

Recipe from Peter Serpico (Serpico, Philadelphia, Penn.)

Yield
40 wings

 

Ingredients

  • 40 jumbo chicken wings
Batter
  • 1 cup crisp coat (substitute with batter bind if crisp coat is unavailable)
  • 3 1/4 cup wondra
  • 1/3 cup vodka
  • 3.5 cups of water
Sauce
  • 6 qt. mirin (reduce by half)
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce (B grade if available)
  • 2.5 tablespoons sesame oil
  • 4 tablespoons green yuzu kosho (optional)
  • 13 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
  • 5 cups gochujang (Korean red chili paste)
  • 2 cups simple syrup
  • 3.5 cups of water
  • 1 tablespoon salt

Directions

1. Sauce: Reduce mirin by half, allow to cool. Combine the rest of the incgredients and whisk in.

2. Remove tips from the wings and divide them into wings and paddles.

3. Blanch fry all the wings at 300 degrees until hot in center (155 degrees).

4. Season heavily with salt and freeze for at least four hours or overnight.

5. Coat the frozen wings in wondra and then dredge in the batter.

6. Fry the coated and battered wings at 350 degrees to desired temperature.

    You May Like

    More eats

    Subscribe & Save

    Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
    Subscribe Now

    Sign Up for our Newsletter

    Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
    Sign up Now

    Forgot Password

    close

    Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

     

    Enter valid email address

    Manage Profile

    close

    Edit Favorite Teams

    close

    Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

    Teams In Your Area

    Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

      My Teams

        Combined-Shape Close
          • No team results found.

        Edit Favorite Reporters

        close

        Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

        My Favorite Reporters

        Add Reporters