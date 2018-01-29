Korean Fried Chicken

Directions

1. Sauce: Reduce mirin by half, allow to cool. Combine the rest of the incgredients and whisk in.

2. Remove tips from the wings and divide them into wings and paddles.

3. Blanch fry all the wings at 300 degrees until hot in center (155 degrees).

4. Season heavily with salt and freeze for at least four hours or overnight.

5. Coat the frozen wings in wondra and then dredge in the batter.

6. Fry the coated and battered wings at 350 degrees to desired temperature.