Everything Spice Pigs in a Blanket with Rye Mustard

Directions

1. Make the spice mix: Combine all ingredients and stir to mix.

2. Make the mustard: Combine all ingredients and whisk to blend.

3. Preheat oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and coat with cooking spray.

4. On a lightly floured work surface, stretch one dough ball into a 13 inch round. Cut the dough into 1” x 1/2” strips. Loosely roll one cocktail frank into each strip of dough, brushing with a few drops of water to help the dough seam adhere. Put the pig in a blanket seam side down on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining franks. Brush the pigs in a blanket with the egg wash and sprinkle with spice mix.

5. Bake the pigs in a blanket for 20 minutes, until puffed and golden; rotate the baking sheet halfway through baking. Serve hot with mustard on the side.