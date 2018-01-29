Everything Spice Pigs in a Blanket with Rye Mustard

Recipe from Nick Testa, The Bonnie, Astoria, NY
|Yield
|10-12 servings
Ingredients
Pigs in a Blanket
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 28 ounces beef cocktail franks
- One large ball pizza dough, at room temperature (available at most pizzerias)
- 2 egg yolks beaten with 2 tablespoons cold water
Spice Mix
- 1/4 cup coarse dried garlic flakes
- 1/4 cup coarse dried onion flakes
- 2 tablespoons caraway seeds
- 2 tablespoons white sesame seeds
- 2 tablespoons poppy seeds
- 2 tablespoons coarse sea salt
Rye Mustard
- 1/2 cup spicy brown mustard
- 1/4 cup whole grain Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon ground caraway seeds
- 1 tablespoon rye whiskey
- 1 tablespoon horseradish
Directions
1. Make the spice mix: Combine all ingredients and stir to mix.
2. Make the mustard: Combine all ingredients and whisk to blend.
3. Preheat oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and coat with cooking spray.
4. On a lightly floured work surface, stretch one dough ball into a 13 inch round. Cut the dough into 1” x 1/2” strips. Loosely roll one cocktail frank into each strip of dough, brushing with a few drops of water to help the dough seam adhere. Put the pig in a blanket seam side down on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining franks. Brush the pigs in a blanket with the egg wash and sprinkle with spice mix.
5. Bake the pigs in a blanket for 20 minutes, until puffed and golden; rotate the baking sheet halfway through baking. Serve hot with mustard on the side.