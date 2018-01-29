Warm Cheesy Artichoke Dip

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 300°. Arrange the garlic cut side up on a sheet of foil and drizzle with the teaspoon of olive oil. Season the garlic with salt and pepper and wrap it in the foil. Roast the garlic for about 1 hour, until very soft. Let cool, then squeeze the garlic cloves out of the skins and mash.

2. In a food processor, pulse the artichoke hearts until coarsely chopped. Set aside.

3. Combine cheeses, roasted garlic, olive oil, mayonnaise and lemon juice in a food processor and blend until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl and fold in artichoke hearts. Season with salt and pepper.