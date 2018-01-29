Warm Cheesy Artichoke Dip

Recipe from Russell Ashton, The Wren, New York City
|Yield
|6-8 servings
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 cups canned, drained artichoke hearts (two 14-ounce cans)
- 1 cup shredded muenster cheese
- 1 cup goat cheese
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 1 cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1 head garlic
- 1/4 cup plus one teaspoon olive oil
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- Juice of 1/4 lemon
- Salt
- Freshly ground pepper
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 300°. Arrange the garlic cut side up on a sheet of foil and drizzle with the teaspoon of olive oil. Season the garlic with salt and pepper and wrap it in the foil. Roast the garlic for about 1 hour, until very soft. Let cool, then squeeze the garlic cloves out of the skins and mash.
2. In a food processor, pulse the artichoke hearts until coarsely chopped. Set aside.
3. Combine cheeses, roasted garlic, olive oil, mayonnaise and lemon juice in a food processor and blend until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl and fold in artichoke hearts. Season with salt and pepper.