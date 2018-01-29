Warm Cheesy Artichoke Dip

Noah Fecks
January 29, 2018

Recipe from Russell Ashton, The Wren, New York City

Yield
6-8 servings

 

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups canned, drained artichoke hearts (two 14-ounce cans)
  • 1 cup shredded muenster cheese
  • 1 cup goat cheese
  • 1 cup ricotta cheese
  • 1 cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 1 head garlic
  • 1/4 cup plus one teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • Juice of 1/4 lemon
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 300°. Arrange the garlic cut side up on a sheet of foil and drizzle with the teaspoon of olive oil. Season the garlic with salt and pepper and wrap it in the foil. Roast the garlic for about 1 hour, until very soft. Let cool, then squeeze the garlic cloves out of the skins and mash.

2. In a food processor, pulse the artichoke hearts until coarsely chopped. Set aside.

3. Combine cheeses, roasted garlic, olive oil, mayonnaise and lemon juice in a food processor and blend until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl and fold in artichoke hearts. Season with salt and pepper.

    You May Like

    More eats

    Subscribe & Save

    Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
    Subscribe Now

    Sign Up for our Newsletter

    Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
    Sign up Now

    Forgot Password

    close

    Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

     

    Enter valid email address

    Manage Profile

    close

    Edit Favorite Teams

    close

    Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

    Teams In Your Area

    Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

      My Teams

        Combined-Shape Close
          • No team results found.

        Edit Favorite Reporters

        close

        Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

        My Favorite Reporters

        Add Reporters